Washington Commanders' Terry McLaurin Trade Fit For Chargers, Justin Herbert? NFL Rumors
Will the Washington Commanders trade star receiver Terry McLaurin after frustrations in a contract dispute? The Los Angeles Chargers and Jim Harbaugh are an exciting trade destination to pair McLaurin with quarterback Justin Herbert. McLaurin skipped mandatory minicamp and revealed he's prepared to extend his holdout.
"Without any progress in discussions it's kind of hard to see how I step on the field," McLaurin said. "I want to be here. I want to make that abundantly clear... When you have that type of production, when you know how people value you and see you have told you to your face and then you see how it's progressing until this point, that's very disappointing. I'm just trying to get some clarity. Shoot it to me straight."
The clock is ticking for the Commanders to get a deal done with the two-time Pro Bowler McLaurin. McLaurin's $23.2 million average annual value now ranks outside the top 15 at his position in the NFL. Meanwhile, Oregon Ducks fans are wondering if this is a prime opportunity for the Chargers to bring in a stellar athlete for Herbert.
The Chargers still have $27 million in remaining cap space going into the season. The Chargers added 21 players in NFL free agency, highlighted by offensive additions of receiver Mike Williams and running back Najee Harris. Bringing back Williams, who was a favorite target of Herbert for four seasons, is a huge move for L.A. The big-bodied receiver is 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds but is dealing with a minor injury he suffered this spring.
The former Oregon Ducks star Herbert has yet to win an NFL playoff game. As one of the most beloved former Ducks of all time, Oregon fans hope that changes in season two under Harbaugh. However, to get over the playoff hump, Los Angeles could use more help at the receiver position.
McLaurin alongside second-year breakout wideout Ladd McConkey would be a dynamic duo for Herbert.
McLaurin is entering his seventh NFL season with plenty in the tank. Fresh off arguably his most productive year with a career-best 13 touchdowns, second most in the NFL. He caught 82 passes for 1,096 yards.
In short, McLaurin would compliment the Herbert's Chargers offense well, alongside McConkey. The rookie McConkey led the Chargers with 1,149 receiving yards and seven touchdowns in 2024.
Herbert and the Chargers are fresh off an 11-7 record in 2024, claiming the No. 5 seed in the AFC playoffs before losing to the Houston Texans in the Wild Card round. McConkey had nine receptions for 197 yards in the loss to Houston, setting a rookie postseason record.
Herbert finished the 2024 season 332 of 504 passing for 3,870 yards, 23 touchdowns and just three interceptions while adding 69 rush attempts for 306 yards and two more touchdowns.
The Chargers' 11-win season was the franchise's best record in the regular season since 2018. The Eugene-native Herbert wow'd with his arm and legs... Impressing Chargers General Manager Joe Hortiz.
Hortiz joked that he "hates" quarterback Justin Herbert because of how perfect he is. Hortiz addressed Herbert's intelligence and what makes him special as the Chargers enter year two under coach Jim Harbaugh.
"Being around him for a year plus now, he's brilliant, so intelligent. As a guy, when I look at Justin, I'll be honest with you, I hate Justin because he's got everything," Hortiz joked on the Pat McAfee Show. "Six-foot-six, he's beautiful. He's got pinpoint accuracy. He's athletic as can be. He never looks out of breath. He throws the ball through the wall. He's smart.... I hate him."
Now, if Herbert can get another tough receiver to pass to on 2025, the AFC and the NFL better watch out.