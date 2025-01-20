Oregon Ducks Drop in AP Top-25 Rankings After Loss To Purdue Boilermakers
The Oregon Ducks are ranked No. 15 in the newest AP Top-25 poll that was released on Monday. Oregon was ranked No. 13 last week and only had one game, where they fell at home to Purdue 65-58.
Luckily for the Ducks, they weren’t the only team in the Top 25 to struggle as 19 of the top 25 teams this week lost a game.
Oregon Ducks Fall Two Spots In Rankings
Oregon came into last week ranked as the No. 13 team in the country. The Ducks only had one game and hosted the No. 17 at the time, Purdue Boilermakers. It was an offensive struggle for Oregon as they lost 65-58 in front of a sold out Matthew Knight Arena.
The loss snapped the Ducks three-game winning streak over Maryland, Ohio State, and Penn State. Oregon has got to as high as No. 9 in the AP Poll this season. The Ducks overall record is 15-3 and 4-3 in Big Ten conference play. Oregon’s three losses all came at home to Big Ten foes. They have home losses to UCLA, Illinois, and now Purdue.
The Big Ten currently has six teams ranked in the AP Top 25: the No. 8 Michigan State Spartans, No. 11 Purdue Boilermakers, No. 15 Oregon Ducks, No. 17 Illinois Fighting Illini, No. 18 Wisconsin Badgers, and No. 21 Michigan Wolverines.
Oregon Ducks A No. 3 Seed In Latest Bracketology
Despite the loss at home Purdue, Oregon has had a great start to the 2024-2025 season. The Ducks have seven wins over quad one opponents and that has given them a great opportunity to get into the NCAA Tournament in March.
According to Jerry Palm of CBS Sports' latest bracketology update, Oregon is slated as a No. 3 seed. The Ducks have not been seeded that high in an NCAA Tournament since 2017, when they were a three seed. Oregon made it all the way to the Final Four that season.
There are still a lot of opportunities on Oregon's schedule to improve their ranking and seeding. The Ducks have road showdowns with No. 8 Michigan State and No. 21 Michigan in early February. Oregon's next game is on Tuesday night vs. the rival Washington Huskies.
The Huskies have struggled in their first season as a member of the Big Ten. Washington has a conferecne record of 1-6 and an overall record of 10-8. Oregon looks to get back on the winning trail with a home win over the Huskies, who have lost four games in a row.
