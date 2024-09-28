Oregon Ducks, Coach Dan Lanning Still After 2025 Alabama Commit Dijon Lee
Oregon's head coach Dan Lanning knows what it takes to be successful in the Southeastern Conference and is trying to bring that level of mentality back to the West Coast. He's looking to poach one high-level 2025 commit from Alabama in the secondary.
Lanning reached out to the five-star Dijon Lee recently and yes, it is a stretch. The elite cornerback committed to the Crimson Tide back in June. But as the forceful leader for the Ducks seems to preach, Lanning's recruiting style is a never give up kind of attitude. How can I convince you even if you are high on this particular program in this point of time?
"Coaches change every week, so I could never know what could happen... It’s just good to have a relationship with him."- Dijon Lee on Oregon and Dan Lanning
Lee comes out of Mission Viejo, California and stands six foot-four, 190 pounds. The biggest stat that stands out from his junior season is the 13 pass break ups. In his combined junior and sophomore campaigns, Lee had a total of 87 tackles and four interceptions.
"Lee is one of the longest corners in the country... Can smother an opposing receiver at the line of scrimmage and is very good in press coverage. Has good feet and change of direction for a tall corner and is rarely beaten over the top. Can get in and out of his breaks and gets his hands on a lot of balls. Is physical in run support and isn’t afraid to get downhill and lay a big hit on a running back. Is a smart, heady player as well, understands the game and has the positional versatility to be an impact player at multiple spots in the secondary, which gives him even more value."- Greg Biggins via 247 Sports
In college football recruiting, you have to get greedy and the Ducks are doing exactly that. Oregon already has two 2025 cornerback commits in Dorian Brew and Brandon Finney. Both four-stars and hard commits to the Ducks back in June.
Oregon isn't the only one looking to flip Lee's decision. Two SEC programs in Georgia and Texas A&M are throwing their pitch in the pile. He's willing to hear out schools from wherever and whoever says the correct words. Lanning may have offered Lee way back in May of 2023 but the Ducks are still in the slightest of a picture.
They’re always in the top five. Last year, lost to Washington... Probably the best team in the nation last year. But they’re always a good team, always a great team actually.”- Dijon Lee on Oregon
Lee hasn't been on a visit to Eugene just yet and if you look at the writing on the wall with the Alabama recruit, it doesn't seem like he will. You have to understand the reach of continuing to talk with a guy of Lee's caliber from Lanning's perspective. He isn't going to stop trying from caring plus growing that connection. That's the Oregon difference.