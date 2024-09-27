Will Oregon Ducks 5-Star Wide Receiver Dallas Wilson Flip To Florida, Miami?
The Oregon Ducks are not strangers at trying (and succeeding) to flip commitments in the 2025 recruiting class, but they'll have to continue to do their due diligence to assure the same doesn't happen to them before National Signing Day.
Per reports from On3's Steve Wiltfong, Oregon wide receiver commit Dallas Wilson is still being pursued by the Miami Hurricanes and Florida Gators, among others. Wilson committed to Oregon all the way back in Jan. 2023, and the Tampa Bay Tech product has stayed true to the Ducks since near the beginning of the recruiting process despite interest from top schools around the country.
"It’s going to be tough to flip the Tampa product from Oregon," Wiltfong wrote. "He’ll be back in Eugene soon. But Miami, Florida and other programs will continue to try and chip away at the coveted pass catcher."
Wilson, who stands at 6-3, 195 pounds, is the No. 8 receiver and No. 5 overall player in the state of Florida in 247Sports' player rankings. He took an unofficial visit to Eugene on April 27 before making an official visit on June 21. He's also taken official visits to Miami (June 7) and Florida (June 14) and has an official visit set with Florida State for Nov. 29.
Wilson has also received offers from programs like Georgia, LSU, Alabama, Texas A&M, Ohio State, Ole Miss, Michigan State, South Carolina, Michigan, Pittsburgh, Texas, Tennessee and Penn State among many more.
He's one of the highlights of a 2025 Oregon recruiting class that already features five-star talents like wide receiver Dakorien Moore and safety Trey McNutt along with edge Matthew Johnson, running back Jordan Davison, offensive tackle Alai Kalaniuvalu, linebacker Nasir Wyatt, offensive lineman Ziyare Addison, cornerback Dorian Brew, athletes Brandon FInney and Dierre Hill, wide receiver Cooper Perry and quarterback Akili Smith Jr.
According to On3, the Ducks 2025 class ranks No. 7.
The trio of Perry, Moore and Wilson is as elite a receiving group as there is in the 2025 recruiting class and should make Oregon fans excited about what the offense will look like in the future.
According to 247Sports' scouting report of Wilson, he's got "early-round NFL potential."
"Self-assertive wide receiver with college-ready size that has what it takes to emerge as a dynamic target on the outside," wrote 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins.
Over the past two seasons, Wilson has tallied 89 catches for 1,747 yards and 21 touchdowns.
The Ducks will continue to keep a tight connection with Wilson as they make their way through the program's first season in the Big Ten. No. 8 Oregon visits UCLA on Saturday at 8 p.m. PT.
MORE: Oregon Ducks Release Uniform Combination Ahead of UCLA Game: PHOTOS
MORE: Why 5-Star Recruit Douglas Utu Flipped To Oregon Ducks From Tennessee Volunteers
MORE: Los Angeles Chargers Quarterback Justin Herbert Gives Positive Injury Update: Return?
MORE: Oregon Ducks Quarterback Dillon Gabriel Addresses Oklahoma Brent Venables' Comments
MORE: Oregon Ducks' Terrance Ferguson: 'Sky Is Limit' For Oregon's Offensive Creativity
MORE: Oregon Ducks College Football Playoff Predictions: No. 1 Seed on Upset Alert?