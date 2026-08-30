Penn State Football Week in Review: Training Camp Recap

You made it. Week 1 of Penn State football's Matt Campbell era has begun. By this time next week, Nittany Lions fans will have a whole new set of joys and arguments following the opener against Marshall.

It took a long time and a "very chaotic" process for Campbell and his staff to build the roster Penn State will unveil Sept. 5 at Beaver Stadium. So before getting to your seats, recap everything that transpired during training camp in this edition of the Penn State football week in review.

Three observations from camp

Penn State Nittany Lions quarterback Rocco Becht (3) participates during a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Training camp was a grind for Penn State. There were some injuries (none long-term, according to Campbell) and some significant position moves, notably senior linebacker Caleb Bacon into a hybrid end/linebacker role and freshman quarterback Peyton Falzone to tight end.

We covered the ups and downs of camp, but here are some further observations from Penn State's dense month of training in August.

1. Offensive coordinator Taylor Mouser is a live wire: If he calls plays half as entertainingly as he chats with reporters, Mouser will be a fun watch. Mouser is in his third year as OC, having spent the past two at Iowa State, and has data scientist's grasp of his group.

At times he can seem oversaturated with personnel combinations (he'll throw out 10, 12, 13, 21 and 22 in the same sentence) but has the faith and trust of his players. Importantly, quarterback Rocco Becht loves him. "He's not going to go out there and call a game scared," Becht said.

2. The defensive line came together better than expected. Beyond the NFL departures, Penn State lost 16 defensive linemen to the portal, by far the most positional change. But this group looks to be in far better shape than anticipated.

There are some depth concerns, notably behind tackles Siale Taupaki and Keanu Williams, but overall this is a compelling unit. It has size in the middle and players who can get pressure off the end. Sacks will come at a premium, but watch for Max Granville to emerge gradually after a year off.

3. Where's the depth? This is probably Penn State's biggest issue. There's plenty of starting experience, but injuries will hit the Nittany Lions harder than other playoff contenders. Offensive line depth is thin behind the starters, and camp injuries impacted the tight ends. Penn State's defensive back seven is in better shape, but again, that line's rotation needs to stay healthy.

A victory on Victory Day

Penn State Nittany Lions football players participate in Victory Day at Beaver Stadium. | Will Horstman | Penn State on SI

Will Horstman was at Beaver Stadium when Penn State closed training camp with Victory Day, a tradition Campbell brought to Toledo after meeting a Michigan high school coach who championed the project.

Penn State invited children with disabilities and their families to Beaver Stadium for a night of drills and touchdowns. It was a beautiful event, one that Becht called the "best day of the year."

“This isn't a popularity contest,” said Campbell, a nominee for the All State AFCA Good Works Team. “This isn't trying to sell our program to anybody. This is to make a difference in the lives of other people."

Want to work with the Beaver Stadium grounds crew?

A general view of Beaver Stadium prior to the game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Penn State Nittany Lions. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ever want to paint the end zone at Beaver Stadium before a game? Have three friends who want to join you for $1,033? Then you might be interested in Penn State Experences.

Penn State is launching a new initiative that sells VIP experiences at Penn State sporting events, including football, for some premium prices. The opportunities include a pre-game Beaver Stadium locker room tour ($5,153 for a group of four) and passes to Campbell's post-game press conference ($2,063 for a foursome).

Though new to Penn State, these types of upsell are common across college football. In fact, a Penn State fan paid $1,800 to run into Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum before the 2024 Penn State-USC game wearing Penn State gear. We didn't check the T&C for rules regarding USC fans returning the favor this year.

More good Penn State reads

Penn State Nittany Lions football coach Matt Campbell jogs at the start of a practice session inside Holuba Hall. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Are the national media overreacting to Penn State's schedule as a playoff path? Chase Fisher considers the idea.

We learned a lot about Penn State during camp. Here are the breakdowns on offense and defense.

Six Nittany Lions you don't know yet but will by season's end.

Columnist Ben Jones goes long on the season, predicting every Nittany Lions regular-season game.

An improved sound system highlights some of what's new at Beaver Stadium this season.

Sign up to our free Penn State Nittany Lions newsletter, follow us on social media and add Penn State on SI as a Preferred Source on Google.