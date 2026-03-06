Pitt to Host Official Visit For 3-Star Ohio DL

PITTSBURGH — The Pitt Panthers have locked in an official visit with three-star Middletown, Ohio defensive lineman Jaiden Davis for June 18-20, he announced on March 6.

Pitt scheduled an official visit with Springboro, Ohio defensive lineman Carter Napier yesterday, on March 5. Napier will visit on May 28-30.

Davis will spend his June 18-20 visit with Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.) offensive lineman Jon Sassic and Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio) offensive lineman Jalen Webb.

Davis is a three-star by both the Rivals Industry Ranking and the 247Sports Composite. Rivals lists Davis as the No. 32 player from Ohio, the No. 88 defensive lineman in the class and the No. 842 player overall. 247Sports ranks Davis as the No. 33 player from Ohio, the No. 94 player at his position and the No. 876 player nationally.

Davis, who stands at a towering 6-foot-4 and 257 pounds, has been targeted by much of the MAC and Big Ten. He holds offers from Wisconsin, Iowa, Minnesota and Northwestern, along with West Virginia, Bowling Green, Eastern Michigan, Kent State, Toledo, Western Michigan and Howard, according to 247Sports and Rivals.

Pitt's defensive line coach Tim Daoust offered Davis a scholarship on Feb. 26. Rivals currently has Pitt as the favorite to land Davis, with a 39.3% chance. Wisconsin is a close second at 34.4%, then Kentucky at 10.5% and Iowa at 8.7%.

The only other official visit Davis has scheduled at this point is with Wisconsin for June 11-14.

Middletown defensive lineman Jaiden Davis visits Ohio Stadium on the day of the Ohio State Buckeyes football game against UCLA on Nov. 15, 2025. | Lori Schmidt / Columbus Dispatch / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Davis helped lead Middletown to an 11-3 record and reach the OHSAA Division I State Semifinals. Middletown is ranked as the No. 22 team in Ohio on MaxPreps.

Pitt Summer Visits

May 28-30

June 11-13

OL Colin Urrea, Community School of Naples (Naples, Fla.) — Pitt commit

ATH Jaden Bibbs, Coppell (Coppell, Texas)

LB Davon Smith, Westfield (Houston, Texas)

DB Jeremiah Proctor, Gainesville (Gainesville, Ga.)

June 18-20

OL Jon Sassic, Central Catholic (Pittsburgh, Pa.)

OL Jalen Webb, Central Catholic (Toledo, Ohio)

DL Jaiden Davis, Middletown (Middletown, Ohio)

