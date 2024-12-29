Pitt Walk-On OL Enters Transfer Portal
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers will see one of their walk-ons depart from the program and look for another opportunity elsewhere next season.
Panthers redshirt junior offensive lineman Matt Metrosky announced that he is leaving Pitt and entering the transfer portal with one year left of eligibility.
Metrosky hails from nearby Greensburg, Pa., about 30-35 miles southeast of Acrisure Stadium. He played center, guard and long snapper at Greensburg Central Catholic, earning all-conference honors.
He also excelled at other sports in high school, as a district qualifier in the shot put and earning all-county, all-conference and all-district honors as a tennis player.
Metrosky spent four seasons with the Panthers, including the 2021 season, where they won their first and only ACC Championship. He never saw any action during his time with the program.
Pitt honored its seniors on Senior Day vs. then ranked No. 20 Clemson in Week 12, the final home game of the season. Metrosky was one of four redshirt juniors, all walk-ons, who chose to walk, along with linebacker/special teams ace Dylan Bennett, quarterback Jake Frantl and wide receiver Peter Vardzel.
He is one of two Panthers offensive linemen to depart for the transfer portal, along with fellow redshirt junior Terrence Moore, who landed at Toledo.
Metrosky is also one of two walk-ons on the Panthers that transferred out of the program, as redshirt sophomore defensive lineman Thomas Aden left for Kent State.
He is one of 16 players that have left Pitt for the transfer portal following the end of the regular season.
Metrosky is one of eight players on offense to transfer out, including quaterbacks in redshirt freshman Ty Dieffenbach, who landed at Cal Poly, and redshirt junior Nate Yarnell, who went to Texas State, running backs in senior Rodney Hammond Jr. and redshirt freshman Montravius Lloyd, plus wide receivers in redshirt junior Daejon Reynolds and redshirt freshman Lamar Seymore and Moore.
There are also eight players on defense for Pitt who transferred out, including defensive linemen in redshirt juniors Elliot Donald and Nakhi Johnson, who landed at Tulsa, redshirt freshman David Ojiegbe, Aden and freshman Sincere Edwards, sophomore linebackerJordan Bass and defensive backs in redshirt freshman Jaremiah Anglin Jr. and redshirt junior Noah Biglow, who landed atLouisiana Tech.
