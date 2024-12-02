Pitt Redshirt Situation Following Regular Season
PITTSBURGH -- The Pitt Panthers just finished up their 2024 regular season, with a few freshman getting playing time and opportunities to show their potential.
Most true freshmen will redshirt, but some players stood out and earned playing time and/or filled a role needed on the team for the upcoming season.
Pitt Football 2024 Redshirt Situation End of Regular Season
12 Games
Defensive End Sincere Edwards
Tight End Malachi Thomas
11 Games
Defensive Tackle Francis Brewu
9 Games
Linebacker Jeremiah Marcelin
4 Games
Wide Receiver Tyreek Robinson
Defensive Back Allen Bryant
3 Games
Defensive Tackle Jahsear Whittington
2 Games
Running Back Juelz Goff
Linebacker Cameron Lindsey
1 Game
Linebacker Davin Brewton
Not Played Yet
Quarterback Julian Dugger
Wide Receiver Cameron Monteiro
Wide Receiver Amah Agwu (Walk-On)
Wide Receiver Jacob Sassic (Walk-On)
Tight End Truitt Brown (Walk-On)
Offensive Lineman Jiavanni Cooley
Offensive Lineman Adham Abouraya
Offensive Lineman Mortiz Schmoranzer
Offensive Lineman Mason Lindsay
Offensive Lineman Caleb Holmes
Defensive Lineman Zachary Crothers
Defensive Lineman Ty Yuhas
Defensive Back Davion Pritchard
Defensive Back Nigel Maynard
Sincere Edwards and Malachi Thomas played in all 12 games, with Edwards coming on as a backup defensive end and Thomas mostly playing on special teams.
Edwards made 17 tackles (eight solo), six tackles for loss, three sacks, three quarterback hits and two pass breakups this season and will look for more snaps in the bowl game and in 2025.
He had a season-high four tackles and 1.5 tackles for loss in the season opener vs.Kent State, as well sacks vs. Cincinnati in Week 2 on the road, and against Syracuse in Week 9 and Clemson in Week 12, both at home.
Edwards also made three tackles, including a tackle for loss, in the win over North Carolina on the road in Week 6.
Thomas made two catches for 22 yards, including a one yard touchdown catch from redshirt junior quarterback Nate Yarnell at the end of the 48-25 defeat to then ranked No. 20 SMU in Week 10.
Francis Brewu played in 11 games, missing just the season opener vs. the Golden Flashes, at defensive tackle, making 13 tackles (two solo), 2.5 tackles for loss, one sack and four quarterback hits.
He had two tackles in the win over Youngstown State, while making a tackle for loss and a season-high three tackles vs. SMU. He also had two quarterback hits on Clemson's Cade Klubnik in Week 12 and his first sack vs. Louisville in Week 13.
Jeremiah Marcelin played in the final nine games at linebacker for the Panthers, making just one tackle vs. the Penguins and a pass breakup vs. the Mustangs.
Edwards, Thomas, Brewu and Marcelin have all burned their redshirt this season for the Panthers, as they have all played more than four games.
Pitt had two players that played in four games in wide receiver Tyreek Robinson and defensive back Allen Bryant, who preserved their redshirts.
Robinson had a catch for 20 yards for Syracuse and handled kick return duties vs. them, SMU and Virginia. Bryant had a rush for one yard and a tackle vs. Boston College and a five yard catch vs. Louisville.
Defensive tackle Jahsear Whittington played in three games, making four tackles (two solo) on the season with the two solo tackles vs. the Cardinals.
Linebackers Cameron Lindsey and Davin Brewton played two games and one game each
Running back Juelz Goff played in the final two games, as Pitt dealt with injuries to sixth year Daniel Carter, redshirt junior Derrick Davis Jr. and junior Desmond Reid.
There are still 14 freshman, 12 scholarship and three walk-ons, that have not played at all for the Panthers in 2024 and will redshirt.
