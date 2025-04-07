Watch: Newcomers Making Plays in Pitt Scrimmage
On Monday, April 7, the Pitt Panthers released a highlight video from a recent scrimmage at Acrisure Stadium. From the outset of the video, projected starting tight end Jake Overman is heard and seen rallying the troops.
“Let’s go out, let’s fly around, let’s hit somebody in the mouth and let’s have a day, alright?” Overman said.
Shortly thereafter, incoming Louisville transfer receiver Cataurus “Blue” Hicks is shown breaking free with the ball in his hands, breaking a tackle before gliding into space with good speed.
Later, Hicks’ fellow incoming transfer receiver Andy Jean, a former Florida Gator, is shown going up and snagging a ball, getting and as he comes down, getting both feet inside the back corner of the end zone before celebrating with star running back Desmond Reid.
Before long, the highlight reel shows early-entry freshman running back Ja’Kyrian Turner strolling into the end zone. And shortly after that, it appears another mid-year-enrolment freshman picked off and pass as linebacker Justin Thompson out of Olney (Md.) Good Counsel is rushing full speed with the football in hand.
Next, it’s Jean again with an outstanding end zone catch, this time crossing the front left corner. The following clip shows rising sophomore quarterback Julian Dugger on the run and nearing the sideline when he launches a fast ball to the end zone. Early-entry freshman receiver Tony Kinsler goes up and makes an excellent touchdown catch.
The Panthers have been hard at work this spring, looking to wrap up camp soon as the Blue-Gold Game takes place on April 12.
