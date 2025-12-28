Pitt's Desmond Reid Faces Backlash For Military Bowl Comments

PITTSBURGH — Watching the Pitt Panthers fall 23-17 to East Carolina in the Military Bowl was probably frustrating to watch for everybody involved besides Pirates fans.

Pitt lost five turnovers, a slew of failed conversions on money downs and lots of missed opportunities.

It wasn't just the Pitt fans who were frustrated, though. The Panthers' star running back, Desmond Reid, also expressed his frustration with the team during the game.

"What are we doing 🤦🏾," Reid wrote on X.

What are we doing🤦🏾‍♂️ — Desmond Reid (@fastboidez) December 27, 2025

But his comment on the team was not well-received by some Pitt and college football fans alike, mostly because he had opted out of the game to prepare for the NFL Draft.

Reid Faces Backlash

"You tweeting but you opted out like a softie for the "draft" yeah enjoy the UFL draft," one X user wrote. "Sorry you feel like that," Reid replied.

You tweeting but you opted out like a softie for the “draft” yeah enjoy the UFL draft — Bink (@nick_boyko17) December 27, 2025

A Pitt fan wrote, "If you were concerned, you know you could have played." Another Pitt fan said, "Might want to stay quiet when you no-showed our two biggest games.... 'lower body injury.'"

The replies to the post prompted Reid to make a second post addressing the backlash.

"I don’t care what you fake fans or whatever y'all are saying," Reid wrote. "Played the whole season hurt trying to help the team. Was not even supposed to play Florida State game. And y'all are mad because I’m trying to get my body right and get ready for what I need to get ready for. Yall funny."

This post caused some more negative responses.

An X user said, "No one a fan of your b---- a-- and u trynna get ready for what? NFL? Hate to break it to ya bud you won't make the cut #Respectfully." Reid replied with, "Yessir."

No one a fan of your btch ass and u trynna get ready for what ?NFL? Hate to break it to ya bud you won’t make the cut #Respectfully — bam (@Bam528four) December 27, 2025

Pitt Fans Backup Reid

Although some fans were critical of Reid's posts, most Pitt fans were supportive of Reid's decision to sit out the Military Bowl and defended him.

"Real fans know what you did this program. Appreciate ya Dez! Can't wait to draft you in fantasy football next season!" one Pitt fan wrote. "You're good dez we love u don't listen to the haters," another Pitt fan wrote.

Reid even received some support from other fanbases.

"I respect your game man I’m a PSU fan but your one of the best in the ACC hope you heal up bruh my friend had you in our fantasy league and paid 100 bucks to trade for ya mane," an X user said. "It's okay just wish you didn't have one of your best game against us 😭," a Florida State fan also wrote.

Reid's 2025 Season

Reid didn't have the season he or the fans expected. Reid had an All-American season in 2024, totaling 1,704 all-purpose yards and 10 total touchdowns. But his numbers dipped in every category, recording 700 all-purpose yards and only five total touchdowns.

However, Reid dealt with several injuries throughout the regular season. He first suffered a lower-body injury in the Week 3 loss to West Virginia, which kept him sidelined for two games until the Florida State game at the beginning of October. Reid went off for 12 carries for 45 yards and eight catches for 115 yards and two scores to upset the No. 25-ranked Seminoles on the road.

Oct 11, 2025; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; Pittsburgh Panthers running back Desmond Reid (0) runs the ball past Florida State Seminoles defensive back Jerry Wilson (19) during the second half at Doak S. Campbell Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

Reid was injured again in the home contest against NC State and did not play until two weeks later against Notre Dame, when he was injured again and was sidelined for the final two games of the regular season.

Reid is now preparing for the 2026 NFL Draft and was invited to play in the Hula Bowl on Jan. 10, 2026, where he will be evaluated by scouts from the NFL, UFL and CFL.

Make sure you bookmark Inside the Panthers for the latest news, exclusive interviews, recruiting coverage, and more!

Follow Inside the Panthers on Twitter: @InsidePitt