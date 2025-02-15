Steelers Hire New Defensive Coach
PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have filled their second coaching vacancy of the offseason, hiring former Green Bay Packers and Dallas Cowboys assistant coach Scott McCurley as their linebackers coach, according to Pittsburgh Post-Gazette's Gerry Dulac.
The Steelers lost their linebackers coach, Aaron Curry, to the New York Jets this offseason as he followed new head coach Aaron Glenn. The team also has yet to renew outside linebackers coach Denzel Martin for a new contract.
McCurley, a New Caste, Pennsylvania native, has been with the Cowboys since 2020, helping with names like Leighton Vander Esch, Jaylon Smith, and most recently, DeMarvion Overshown and Micah Parsons, who he coached on Parson's way to winning Defensive Rookie of the Year. He also helped former Steelers safety play the linebacker position and record 79 tackles in 2021.
Prior to Dallas, McCurley started his career with the Green Bay Packers, joining their staff in 2006 and growing from coaching administrator intern to the team's defensive assistant before he left in 2018.
So far, Pittsburgh has hired McCurley and Gerald Alexander, who is taking over as their defensive backs coach. They still have reported openings at defensive line coach and outside linebackers coach.
