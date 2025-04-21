Pitt Football Contending for Recruits with Big-Time Speed
By now, the primary ingredient in Pitt Panthers offensive coordinator Kade Bell's offense is obvious: Speed, speed, and more speed.
We've seen in it the three recent commitments in super-fast-twitch 2026 receiver pledge Dylan Wester along with the pair of 2027 commits in Jacob Thomas and Tyler Reid, the rising juniors both boasting 10.7 times in the 100 meters.
Looking forward, there are several prospects strongly considering the Panthers equipped with sub-11-second speed, some falling far below that benchmark.
CB Isaiah McMillian (Texas)
Visiting the Pitt Panthers earlier this month was cornerback Isaiah McMillian who plays his varsity ball in an excellent Texas program - Katy High School. McMillian may have the most pure speed on the board from top to bottom. His personal best 100-meter sprint is an eye-popping 10.21 seconds. Certainly, that would put McMillian in the 4.3 conversation.
RB Kaj Baker (Florida)
Fuelling Kaj Baker's 1,653 all-purpose yards and 19 touchdowns last season as a junior was dynamic speed. From the time he first strapped cleats and hit the gridiron, Baker has always been the fastest player on the football field. His personal best 100 meters is 10.38 seconds, also boasting a 4.39 40-yard dash. Baker is very high on the Panthers following his spring camp visit.
WR Blake Hamilton (Texas)
Although he isn't Isaiah McMillian's teammate, Blake Hamilton also resides in Katy, Texas. A three-phase standout, starring at receiver, cornerback, and kick returner, Hamilton recently clocked a 10.65 iin the 100 meters, and his 200 meters impressed too, falling below 21 seconds.
RB Damon Ferguson (Maryland)
Ahead of his June 5-7 official visit in Pittsburgh, Damon Ferguson cut his college search down to 11 schools, including the Panthers and his new Ohio State option. He's a top priority of the Pitt staff, a versatile all-purpose back with 10.89 speed, a level of quickness that will only improve as the Maryland product enters a college strength program.
WR David Aboya (Florida)
Offered in mid-March, it was only roughly three weeks later when Florida receiver David Aboya announced official visits plans with the Panthers. When the 6-foot-3, 180-pound pass-catcher attended an Under Armour Camp prior to Pitt extending an offer, a circuit that includes verified laser-timed testing, Aboya clocked a 4.54 in the 40-yard dash.
WR Nyqir Helton (New Jersey)
The Pitt Panthers are among Nyqir Helton's top-five schools list next to Boston College, Illinois, Rutgers, and Syracuse. Helton is a 10.8 sprinter who self-reported a 4.46 in the 40-yard dash.
