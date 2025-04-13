Pitt Football Offer Report: 2027 CB Elijah Goins
Last week, the Pitt Panthers offered a 2027 cornerback while the Midwest product was on campus for a spring camp visit.
Elijah Goins out of Macomb (Mich.) Dakota High School is a two-way player, a skill position playmaker offensively and defensively, best known for his cornerback potential.
Last season as a sophomore, Goins recorded 47 total tackles, 33 solo tackles, three tackles for loss, two inteceptions, five pass breakups, and a forced fumble. He also logged two blocked field goals.
Offensively, as a multi-phase impact player, Goings also averaged nearly seven yards per carry with 175 rushing yards and one touchdown on 24 carries. As a pass-catcher, the 6-foot, 160-pound 2027 recruit put together 11 catches for 157 yards and a touchdown.
"After an awesome conversation with (Archie Collins), I am EXTREMELY BLESSED to receive an offer from PITT!," Goins tweeted on April 4.
When the Panthers joined the race for Goins' pledge, Pitt became listed alongside Akron, Kent State, Maryland, Miami of Ohio, Southern Mississippi, USC, and Western Kentucky among his early offers.
Although Goins is considered by many to be a future college cornerback, don't count out the safety position. That's where he often played last season, showing excellent physicality.
Current Pitt 2026 Verbal Commitments
* QB Angelo Renda (Southlake [Tx.] Southlake Carroll)
* WR Dylan Wester (Sarasota [Fla.] Booker)
* S Marcus Jennings (Detroit [Mich.] Cass Tech)
* S Isaac Patterson (Westerville [Ohio] Westerville South)
Current Pitt 2027 Verbal Commitments
* WR Jacob Thomas (Pembroke Pines [Fla.] Flanagan)
* RB Tyler Reid (Miramar [Fla.] High School)
