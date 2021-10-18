    • October 18, 2021
    Elite 2022 Combo Guard Cason Wallace ‘Getting Closer’ on Decision

    Wallace has a top four of UTSA, Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas headed into his decision.
    One by one, Cason Wallace sits back and watches the proverbial dominos that are his fellow elite recruits fall, making their choices on which colleges they’ll suit up for next season, and all he can think about his birthday on November 7.

    “It’s gonna be my 18th,” said Wallace, a combo guard at Richardson (Texas). “I’m excited because I’ll be celebrating that, and I’ll be making my commitment. It’s crazy because it’s coming fast.”

    Wallace finished up his official visit tour after stops at UTSA, Tennessee, Kentucky and Texas, which make up his final four options.

    “Right now, I’m thinking about pros and cons to see what’s most important to me,” Wallace said. “I’ll just sit down and think about everything. I just feel like if I just keep sitting down and keep thinking about it and the same thing keeps popping up then something’s gotta be there.”

    Cason Wallace

    Cason Wallace said he's taking his time with the recruitment process. 

    Wallace’s method isn’t atypical of most recruits at this stage, who let the crescendos that are the official visits subside, clear their minds and think logically.

    And, yes, it’s working for Wallace.

    “I feel like I’m getting more of an understanding of what I want,” Wallace said. “I keep getting a little closer every day.”

    The four coaches in contention are likely waiting with bated breath for one of the most dominant and productive guards this past summer.

    Competing on the most grueling summer shoe circuit in the world, the Nike EYBL, Wallace outplayed all comers, pumping in 15.7 points (51% from the field), seven rebounds, 5.6 assists, and 1.3 steals over seven games with Pro Skills (Texas). He remained consistent at the Nike Peach Jam, averaging 14.6 points, 6.8 rebounds, 4.9 assists and posted a 3-to-1 assist-to-turnover ratio.

    Pro Skills finished 12-1.

    Wallace capped off the summer by dominating the prestigious NBPA Top 100 Camp, leading the event in in assists (five) and steals (three) per game while posting 10.3 points and 4.3 rebounds.

    He’s a gritty guard who thinks the game three plays ahead, scores at all three levels efficiently and uses a relentless motor to compete on both ends of the floor.

    The bottom line is that whichever school he ends up at will be getting an upgrade to its backcourt bar none.

    Hard to believe that at the beginning of this year, Wallace wasn’t listed on any national recruiting rankings in the country.

    “I never had anything handed to me, I had to go get it,” Wallace said. “But I love that that’s been my path. I always believed in myself because I knew I was gonna work hard. That’s how I was raised and how I was taught.”

    To that end, it makes sense that Wallace said his stress level on a scale of 1-10 was currently reading “at a one.”

    “I don’t have any stress; I’m not worried about making the wrong decision because, in my eyes, there is no wrong decision,” Wallace said. “I’ll have support wherever I decide to go. I’ve been doing this whole process how I wanted it; I’m not being rushed or doing anything that I don’t want to do. I feel like that happens a lot and that’s why guys end up transferring. I’m really doing it my way.” 

