The Isaiah Elohim Blog: Sierra Canyon, Recruitment and More

Isaiah Elohim is consensus top five player in the 2024 class with a who’s who of college suitors like Arizona State, Arizona, Oregon, USC, Texas, Illinois, UCLA, Kentucky and others all in pursuit. Elohim led the 15U Nike Peach Jam in scoring at 28.5 points a game this summer. Now at Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.), Elohim has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from intimate details about his recruitment to his everyday life in a blog.

Hey everyone, it’s Isaiah Elohim and I’m coming back at you with an update here in my Sports Illustrated blog.

I’m settled into my new school at Sierra Canyon and I’m really loving it.

The team is looking great and I’m really getting better every day. Playing against this level of competition every day is gonna get you better, and I’m learning new defenses and offenses on the fly. I think the biggest thing that I’ve learned is not to get down on myself for mistakes.

If I have a bad practice, I’m learning not to dwell on that and instead just learn and grow from it. It’s really helping me with the mental part of the game.

Elohim dominated the Nike Peach Jam with Paul George Elite this past summer. YoYoShoots

The hardest part, honestly, has been shifting my mentality from having the ball in my hands all the time and taking over to learning and playing my role. It’s good that I’m learning it now because this is how it will be in college.

I’m really learning more about how to be a playmaker and think about how I can impact the team positively in multiple ways.

I’ve really been impressed with all of the guys, but I think Mike Price is the one that stands out to me.

He’s been really good; he can do everything, shoot, pass, drive, a lot.

We’ve had a lot of coaches out at the practices since last month. I always make it a habit to introduce myself, whether they know me or not.

Auburn, USC, UCLA, DePaul, Arizona, Long Beach Poly… There have been quite a few.

Auburn said they were gonna offer me on June 15 when they’re able to call me directly. Texas has reached out through the coaches and my dad too.

Away from the court, I really like the school.

Everyone really treats me well. I have one class called academic support because we travel a lot. It’s really a study hall where the teachers are there to help us with homework.

That’s been great for me.

I think my favorite subject is Math because it challenges me!

I’m listening to a lot of underground rappers these days like Kan Kan and Yeat. If you guys aren’t up on them, definitely check them out.

The one thing that I think people might be shocked to know about me is that I’m a really good dancer! I’m actually really good!

I think it comes from my listening to a lot of Jamaican music; it’s just natural to me.

That’s where my footwork comes from! Haha.

Other than that, my daily routine is to pray and read Bible scriptures in the morning and at night. That really grounds me and gives me all the motivation that I need.

OK guys I’ve gotta get back to it, but I want to thank you for tuning in and I’ll be back soon with another one.

Take care.

