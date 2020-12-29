Elite 2022 SG Gradey Dick Cuts List to Eight

One of the best gifts Sunrise Christian (Bel Aire, Kan.) shooting guard Gradey Dick got for Christmas was the realization that it was time.

His outrageous list of potential college suitors was swelling, and the 11-day layoff highlighted the need to bring his list down to a more workable number.

On Monday, Dick did just that, cutting his list to eight: Kansas, Baylor, Alabama, Oklahoma State, Florida, Purdue, Illinois and Texas Tech.

Dick broke down what he liked about each of his eight finalists.

Texas Tech: “It’s a Big 12 team and I didn’t get to visit there, but we connected on the phone and I love their style of play and how they do things.”

Baylor: “They were one of the first schools to start recruiting me and I’m close with the staff. I visited there and I loved the campus. I just like how they’ve handled everything with me.”

Oklahoma State: “I love their style of play and just seeing Cade Cunningham staying loyal to them and going there even after the NCAA gave them the probation stuff. Just seeing him go there was big.”

Florida: “They were one of my most recent offers and they had a connection with me through one of my AAU coaches. Just the way the coach explained how I’d be used there was something that stuck out to me.”

Alabama: “They were one of my more recent offers, and I just love how honest they are about how they see me fitting into their program. Honesty is a big thing for me.”

Purdue: “They’ve been in there really early with me and my brother actually works in Lafayette and has been to games there. I haven’t been to visit, but he’s told me a lot about them.”

Illinois: “They were a recent offer for me, and I really love their style of play. Their plan for how they see me fitting in is something that sticks out to me.”

Kansas: “They were one of the earliest schools to contact me and offer me. They came down to a local tournament and saw me. I’ve got a really good relationship with the staff there and it’s just a great school all around.”

Dick said going forward his primary focus, as it pertains to recruiting, is to build relationships with the schools on his list. He admitted that he’s thought about reclassifying to 2021 but ultimately decided to stay in the 2022 class.

“That idea was out there,” Dick said. “But I want to grow more and hopefully play in the spring and summer. I definitely plan to come back next year and stay in my class.”

This season, Dick is averaging 11 points, six rebounds and two assists a game for the Buffaloes.

“I don’t really have a timeline for a decision,” Dick said. “I know the coaches pretty well already, but now we can ask different questions and just get to know more about how I would fit in there. Also, this was about weeding out the schools that I wasn’t as interested in. Now that it’s down it will be easier to focus on what I really want.”