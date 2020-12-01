After advancing to the NCAA tournament for three straight seasons, Miami entered 2020–21 coming off a pair of consecutive sub-.500 campaigns. But if veteran coach Jim Larrañaga can build off his impressive recent recruiting success, don't be surprised if the Hurricanes, on the back of a heralded freshman class, reassert themselves as a contender in the ACC far sooner than later.

Two Hurricanes commits and one key UM target from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Miami's commits and prime targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

PG Bensley Joseph/6-1, 165/Putnam, Conn.

SG Jakai Robinson/6-4, 200/Fort Washington, Md.

TOP TARGETS

C Jonas Aidoo/6-11, 215/Charlotte, N.C.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.