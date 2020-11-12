SI.com
NCAA Early Signing Period: Most Important Signings for 2021

Jason Jordan

From statement signings to historic signings here’s a look at the most important names that either came through fax machines on Wednesday or are scheduled to come over the next week and why.

1. Kennedy Chandler (Tennessee)

Chandler is, arguably, the top point guard in the 2021 class and projects to make the type of impact that will immediately put his school into the national title conversation. With Jaden Springer a likely one-and-done player for the Vols, Chandler will step right in and not miss a beat.

RELATED: Top storylines headed into the Early Signing Period

2. JD Davison (Alabama)

Nate Oats had to land Davison with him being right in the Crimson Tide’s backyard. Earning his commitment will pay dividends for Alabama in this class and beyond.

3. Trey Kaufman (Purdue)

Matt Painter needed a utility forward and Kaufman is one of the best in that regard. Kaufman is the type of player that will play an intricate role in a Big Ten title and beyond. Also, Painter stealing Kaufman out of Indiana was a power play for the conference foes.

DaRon Holmes
DaRon Holmes said Dayton was the perfect fit for him.

4. DaRon Holmes (Dayton)

Holmes is the most highly touted recruit to ever pick the Flyers. It’s no coincidence that just two days later they picked up another talented guard in Kaleb Washington. Holmes’ commitment solidified Anthony Grant even more on the recruiting scene.

5. Caleb Houstan (Michigan)

Juwan Howard snatching Houstan from Duke, Virginia and Alabama solidified the fact that he’s here to stay as a major player on the recruiting scene. Yes, last year he won out with Isaiah Todd over North Carolina, but Todd opted for the G League; now Howard has his star coming to campus. Since Houstan’s commitment, Howard has reeled in top center Moussa Diabate and currently has the top class in the SI All-American team rankings. 

