SI All-American Candidates: 2 Purdue Commits Named

Caleb Furst and Trey Kaufman, Purdue commits from the high school class of 2021, have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Furst, a power forward from Blackhawk Christian School in Fort Wayne, Ind., pledged to the Boilermakers in March. At 6-foot-8, 215 pounds, he combines a relentless motor with natural scoring and rebounding instincts on the interior.

Kaufman committed to Purdue in late October, choosing the Boilermakers over Indiana, Indiana State, Virginia and North Carolina. The 6-foot-8 forward is among the most versatile players in his class, capable of scoring from all three levels and defending multiple positions.

Purdue is not in the running for any of the undecided players ranked among SI's top-99 seniors in the country.

