SI All-American Candidates: 3 UConn Commits Named

Three Connecticut commitments from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-Americans candidates.

Jordan Hawkins, a shooting guard from Hyattsville, Md., committed to the Huskies in early August. In a blog post for Sports Illustrated, Hawkins expressed excitement at playing in the same backcourt as Rahsool Diggins (Warminster, Pa.), a prior UConn commitment. Just a few days later, the dynamic guards were joined in the Huskies' impressive recruiting class by Samson Johnson, a big man from Elizabeth, N.J.

The Huskies aren't currently in the running for any of the remaining uncommitted 2021 SI All-American candidates.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Connecticut commits who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

PG Rahsool Diggins/6-2, 180/Warminster, Pa.

SG Jordan Hawkins/6-4, 170/Hyattsville, Md.

C Samson Johnson/6-10, 205/Elizabeth, N.J.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.