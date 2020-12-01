Trey Patterson, a small forward from Rutgers Prep in Somerset, N.J., headlines three Villanova commits and one key Wildcats recruiting target who have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Patterson committed to Villanova in June, choosing Jay Wright's program over Florida and Indiana. The 6-foot-8 lefty blends ideal size on the wing with the ability to score from all three levels and defend multiple positions.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Villanova commits and prime targets to rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country.

COMMITS

SG Jordan Longino/6-5, 195/Germantown, Pa.

SF Trey Patterson/6-8, 207/Somerset, N.J.

C Nnanna Njoku/6-9, 245/Hockessin, Del.

TOP TARGETS

SG Trevor Keels/6-5, 210/Fairfax, Va.

Hundreds and hundreds of student-athletes were evaluated for the SI99—Sports Illustrated’s ranking of the top-99 senior high school basketball players in the country—before the list of All-American candidates was finalized. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a breakdown of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages at SIAllAmerican.com.

The SI99 was unveiled on Dec. 2, accompanied by lists of prospects ordered by state and college choice/contenders. Position rankings, in-depth videos on top-rated players and more will be released throughout the remainder of December. Sports Illustrated’s final All-American teams for the 2020-21 prep hoops season will be announced in coming months.