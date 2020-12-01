SI All-American Candidates: 2 Key Virginia Targets Named

Tony Bennett didn't lead Virginia back to the NCAA mountaintop for the first time since 1985 by relying on blue-chip recruits. But if he hopes to keep the Cavaliers competing at college basketball's peak, Bennett will need to capitalize on his team's recent championship by turning Virginia into a force on the recruiting trail.

The Cavaliers' current crop of freshmen was universally considered a top-20 class nationwide. Will Bennett's next class of first-year players rank even higher? Only time will tell.

Two key Virginia targets from the high school class of 2021 have been named Sports Illustrated All-American candidates.

Listed below is the full breakdown of Cavaliers prime recruiting targets who rank among SI's top-99 high school seniors in the country. No players from the class of 2021 currently committed to Virginia made the cut.

TOP TARGETS

C Efton Reid/7-0, 225/Bradenton, Fla.

SG Trevor Keels/6-4, 210/Fairfax, Va.

