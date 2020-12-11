Countdown to Signing Day - December 11, 2020

As SI All-American tracks college football's top prospects in the class of 2021, there have been spikes in movement each day leading up to the Early Signing Period kicking off December 16.

From prospect commitments to decommitments, new scholarship offers, the shuffling of top schools to deciding whether or not to sign in December or wait until the traditional period beginning February 3, there hasn't been a lack of news items to stay on top of.

In our attempt to keep our audience informed each step of the way in the race for America's top college football recruiting class, we will chronicle the latest news as it comes across our desk in one-stop shop fashion.

(All times Eastern Standard Time)

--

11:30 am - Flipmas for Mizzou with WR Lovett

Arizona State has lost a staggering seven commitments in the last month or so (some pushed out) but there's no doubt Friday morning's loss of Dominic Lovett stings the most. The dynamic inside-out talent out of Belleville (III.) East St. Louis flipped to fairly local program Missouri in a move hinted at by Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz earlier on Friday.

11:15 am - SI99 TE Wolfe pops to Ole Miss

A day after becoming perhaps the most banner Tennessee commitment to drop his pledge, local tight end prospect Hudson Wolfe has verbally committed to Ole Miss, he announced via Twitter. SI All-American suggested the Rebels as the front-runner when Wolfe backed off on Thursday and his next move was made within about 24 hours.

Ole Miss and Lane Kiffin are as hot as can be on the trail, with seven new pledges for the 2021 class in about a week or so, with Wolfe the first in the SI99 prospect rankings. The class has been outside of the SIAA team recruiting rankings from the outset, but has a chance to enter the mix when it counts most -- signing day -- if this pace continues.

More at The Grove Report.

10:00 am - Decision Day for No. 1 WR Egbuka

Ohio State, Oklahoma or Washington? Outside of states playing playoff high school football, the college football world will be centered on where the top wideout in the SI99 will commit Friday night at 8:00 pm ET. The Steilacoom (Wash.) standout has long been recruited as an elite prospect with entrenched relationships at each finalist program.

Few have recruited the position of late like Ohio State, especially under Brian Hartline, part of the reason why the Buckeyes are the longtime favorite for the senior's pledge. Washington is of course the local favorite and then there is Oklahoma, where he spent all of last weekend in Norman alongside No. 1 QB and Sooners commitment Caleb Williams. May the timing of the trip and subsequent decision be a tell for Lincoln Riley and company?

More on All Sooners.

--

