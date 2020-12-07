Caleb Williams Blog: Connection with No. 1 WR Egbuka 'Like I've Known Him Forever'

Caleb Williams is the top quarterback prospect in the 2021 class with scholarship offers from elite programs coast to coast before committing to Oklahoma on July 4. He has agreed to give Sports Illustrated exclusive access into his world by chronicling everything from his experience as a high profile recruit to his home life and preparation for his senior season. This is 'All on the Line.'

Welcome back everybody, to Caleb Williams: All on the Line.

This week actually was pretty packed, I got a lot done, felt productive. We'll start it off with OU.

You know OU got the win versus Baylor. Offense took a while to get its footing. The defense flew around to the ball pretty well. You have games like that where the offense sputters a bit and the defense plays really good, and vice versa. There are games where both sides of the ball and special teams are just clicking. This week versus Baylor the offense was kinda struggling, which always sucks just because you expect OU to come out firing and things like that. They just kept getting stopped and having a little bit of trouble with Baylor's D. They got the win though, that's what always matters.

You always can critique and it can get better but getting a win, finishing strong and clinching the Big 12 title game versus Iowa State is huge. I think it's their sixth Big 12 championship game in a row. It's always cool to be on a run like that.

Also a big night for Coach Beamer...

Coach Shane Beamer was named the Head Ball Coach at the University of South Carolina. He was my recruiter, he started it all. He recruited my area so I've always been close with coach. It's a bummer that I never got to be under his coaching, even though I'm a QB and he's not a QB coach, but still a part of the coaching staff and I never got to be under him as a student-athlete.



I have a great relationship with him. Awesome dude, family guy, awesome coach. I can't wait for him and his opportunity at South Carolina and I hope it all works out and he turns up the South Carolina program so they can start beating the big schools in the conference.

That's another reason why I committed to Oklahoma, the coaches are people-persons. Coach Beamer and all the other coaches are for the people and their players and he was a people-person. He loves to be around everybody, always really happy and energetic. He's always energetic and he loves football, that's always a good combo.

I wish him and South Carolina all the success possible.

We had a few big names in town, we had Emeka (Egbuka), we had Tristan (Leigh), we had Clayton (Smith), we had Cullen (Montgomery), we had Isaiah (Coe) and a bunch of guys in town visiting for the game. We had Aiden, Tristan's brother, too. This wasn't even set up like the Sooner Summit. This was kinda just everybody wanting to come and it ended up working out. Everyone who made it enjoyed themselves. I know y'all wanna hear more about Emeka and Tristan, especially.

I spent time with Emeka, throwing probably for an hour. I went on Instagram live for a little bit and then I took some videos of me and him throwing. He's a really smooth receiver, like really smooth. He's also a smart receiver. An understanding receiver. He understands what his QB wants, which is always good. So our connection, when we first started throwing, it was pretty easy to throw to him. Just understanding where the QB wants you -- when that happens you normally get the ball way more than usual. He understood his routes, where I wanted him and like I said he ran really smooth routes and has really good hands.

It was fun throwing with him, we had a connection in the sense of on the field and off the field. We went and got some food, drove around the campus and we just kinda hung out, joked around and things like that -- things you do as 18 and 19-year olds -- chillin' out, joking around other than school and working out. So that's what we did. It was an off the field connection, too. We were in the car like we already knew each other in a sense. That doesn't happen too often. You don't always find somebody and connect as if you feel you've known him forever. I feel like I've known him forever and I feel like I've been throwing with him forever, too. It was awesome. I was super happy he got down here, we got some work in and he could finally see OU.

I wish it could be normal and we all could get an official visit in, something like that, but due to the circumstances we couldn't. But they were glad they could make the trip out and visit what is home to me and what's gonna be home for myself and many others.

Tristan came for the game, he's been here a few times. Think the last time he was here was the Sooner Summit, he said he really enjoyed it and had a good time. Like I said, an off the field connection, I have a real close connection with him and his family. My dad and my mother talk to his mother all the time, we're kind of from the same place back home, and we have an understanding of each other in a sense. Especially with us being highly-recruited athletes and me being committed here for a couple months now, it's a lot easier to help Tristan's mom and Tristan, and his family, to understand why I committed here and why I think this is the best place for me and all the other recruits. Why I think he should come join and be a part of the family.

I was back home in the DMV for two weeks, working out heavy. I missed Norman. I actually texted in my family group chat, the first week I was back home, and told my dad I wanted to go back to Norman -- which I call home now. I missed being here and I'm glad to be back.

While home, I was part of a video production shoot for a new QB skills training series. It will feature a bunch of my tips and secrets for those young QBs in training out there. Things like developing accuracy, arm strength, footwork and developing a good QB IQ. Just a bunch of things I do during the offseason and during the season to keep myself healthy and what I do to develop my craft through the years. I'm still doing it but with some of the things I do and I did, we put it into a video, into a production. Can't wait to put that out and share with all the young QBs that always ask me what I do and what I've done. Pulling the curtain back to give them an inside look of the QB training that I've been doing throughout the years.

There's a bunch of guys OU is still recruiting like Emeka, like Tristan, like Camar (Wheaton), like Bryce (Foster), like Savion (Byrd). A bunch of guys I'm looking forward to hopefully playing with. Seeing their commitment, pictures, videos and signees coming to OU hopefully really soon. I wish everybody the best with their signings and commitments. Hope it's OU, because I've been through it. I'm going through it right now, completely understand.

I wish everyone the best and hope your dreams come true.

Signing off, Caleb Williams: All on the Line. Make sure you stay healthy, stay positive and make sure you wash your hands.

