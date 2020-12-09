Countdown to Signing Day - December 9, 2020

As SI All-American tracks college football's top prospects in the class of 2021, there have been spikes in movement each day leading up to the Early Signing Period kicking off December 16.

From prospect commitments to decommitments, new scholarship offers, the shuffling of top schools to deciding whether or not to sign in December or wait until the traditional period beginning February 3, there hasn't been a lack of news items to stay on top of.

In our attempt to keep our audience informed each step of the way in the race for America's top college football recruiting class, we will chronicle the latest news as it comes across our desk in one-stop shop fashion.

(All times Eastern Standard Time)

--

10:45 am - QB Jaxson Dart says USC coming consistently

The Utah state champion and America's leading passer remains uncommitted and considering his top five of USC, UCLA, Arizona State, Washington State and BYU. While he recently told SIAA that the Cougars have been on the case longer than any other finalists, USC appears to be making a move in the short term.

"It has heightened a little," Dart said of USC's push since Jake Garcia backed off of the Trojan pledge. "They’ve been as or more consistent than anybody else."

Dart plans on signing with one of the five programs next week.

9:30 am - Overall Early Signing Period numbers to dip?

We are expecting the majority of FBS prospects to ink next week instead of signing in February, but there is an added hesitation to a large group of seniors due to the lack of information and visits altered by the pandemic. In recent years, upwards of 75% of the entire FBS recruiting class has signed in December, leaving select big fish and late risers for February.

The majority likely still will sign this month, but we're anticipating the number closer to 60-40 in favor of December this time around. Factor in some coaching staff turnover going down later than usual (Vanderbilt, South Alabama, UL-Monroe remain open) and it pushes back the process even more towards February.

9:00 am - Several options for Richey late in the game

Georgia Tech and Alabama offensive line prospect Eli Richey parted ways on Monday and the 48 hours that followed have been busy for the 6-foot-5, 300-pounder. He told SIAA Auburn, Ole Miss, Mississippi State, Missouri, Minnesota and Virginia Tech are among those interested at this late stretch. Richey says whether or not he signs in December is still to be determined over the next week, something he shares in common with dozens of FBS prospects.

8:10 am - Alabama A & M adds MLB legacy prospect

We missed this day-of, but Alabama A & M picked up a relatively big quarterback commitment from O'Fallon (Mo.) Living Word Christian quarterback Kaden McMullen. The son of former pro pitcher Mike McMullen stands 6-foot-4 and wrapped up a great prep career in 2020, finishing with 6,843 yards and 73 passing touchdowns to go along with 1,039 yards and another dozen scores on the ground. McMullen visited the north Alabama program over the weekend and came back ready to end his recruitment.

More from SI All-American

Freak of the Week - Chief Borders

No. 1 QB Works Out with No. 1 WR Recruit

Ala. RB Deshun Murrell Down to Penn State, UCLA

2021 Dream On-Field Matchups Series Part 1 | Part 2

Thankful for Football: Seniors Making the Most of 2020

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and now on YouTube.