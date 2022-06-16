Skip to main content

Blue Grass State DB Conyer Previews Looming Official Visits With Finalists

  • Author:
  • Publish date:

2023 South Warren (Ky.) defensive back Cristian Conyer's planned July 3rd commitment announcement is quickly approaching. Between now and then, the Blue Grass state's top player will take two all-important official visits. For months, Conyer has focused on home-state Kentucky and their nearby rival, Tennessee. Now, he will take one final look at each school before announcing his commitment decision.

"Really, it is all going to come down to how they sell themselves," Conyer said of what he will focus on during the upcoming official visits. "How they are able to get me to understand how I can come to their school and be successful with my academics and skillset on the football field."

Conyer has been through all of the football conversations with each staff, so the focal point will be on settling on where he finds a "comfort level" while also seeking to see a final couple of aspects within each program.

When he gets to Kentucky for his June 17th official visit, Conyer will look to see how Coach Chris Collins is around his players.

"Really, Coach Collins is my position coach, so since he is fairly new to Kentucky, I am going to be looking to see how he interacts with the players," Conyer said of what he will focus on at Kentucky. "How well he is actually coaching. I am going to ask some of the players how he is as a person and stuff like that."

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Conyer already has a solid relationship with Tennessee defensive back's coach Willie Martinez, so his June 24th official visit will focus on building upon that.

"Me and Coach Martinez already talk on the phone a lot, so we already have an understanding," Conyer said of what he will look for during his Tennessee visit. "So that official is going to be more about seeing how they can show me about why they want to get me to Knoxville, how they are around the team and how he will coach me."

Once he wraps everything up, he will take some time to breathe, clear his mind and weigh out the final decision with his family.

"I am going to sit down with my family (once getting back from the official visits)and weigh everything out to make sure I have the right decision," Conyer said of how the final weeks of his recruitment will play out. "Once I make that decision on July 3rd, that is going to be my final decision. There's not going to be any de-commitments or anything like that. I am going to focus on my team, my senior season and winning a state championship."

"They are getting a hard-working, willing to do anything to help the team win a national championship—punt returner, defensive back, kick returner, receiver corner or safety—whatever it takes to help the team win."

3AADA15E-C11D-45F8-9CC0-C1A7A3BF04B7
Football

Just In: Coveted OL Brycen Sanders Details Decision to Choose Ole Miss

By Matt RayJun 13, 2022
9AB4225D-CF9F-40D9-9811-C7C6D4291A90
Football

2022 JuCo WR Colbie Young Talks Fast-Paced Recruitment As Decision Nears

By Matt RayJun 8, 2022
CFF2A217-0E56-44FA-8B6F-4B4CCDEBF92B
Football

Breaking: DB Aveion Terrell Finds 'Home', Details Clemson Commitment Decision

By Matt RayJun 6, 2022
ACFD38E3-BA0C-4050-94EB-FA8B5B4B1C60
Football

Prized Alabama Defensive End Hunter Osborne Talks Top Six, Recruitment Process, & Game

By Matt RayMay 25, 2022
Rico Flores ESPN Elite Cropped
Football

WR Rico Flores Says Finalists 'Neck-and-neck' Ahead of Summer Decision

By Max TorresMay 17, 2022
F55C7E8F-78B7-4FAF-AFC2-067BDFB9D42F
Football

Mississippi Safety John Slaughter Talks Upcoming Visit Plans, Recruitment

By Matt RayMay 10, 2022
IMG_6134
Football

Prized Transfer WR Jaylon Robinson Sets Final Official Visit, Commitment Date

By Matt RayMay 9, 2022
USATSI_15149482_168390308_lowres
Football

Electric Receiver Jaylon Robinson Details Transfers Recruitment

By Matt RayMay 8, 2022