SI All-American Candidate Bralyn Oliver Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bralyn Oliver                                              
Status: SI All-American candidate                             
Vitals: 6-foot-2, 195 pounds                                    
School: Cornelius (N.C.) William Amos Hough    
Position: Safety                                                        
Committed to: Louisville                                        
Projected Position: Free Safety

Frame: Tall. Average shoulder and chest width. High waist. Long, tightly-would lower half. Ample room for more mass and muscle as needed. 

Athleticism: Good speed and outstanding burst. Light feet; pops in and out of cuts with little wasted motion. Functional play strength. Adequate ball skills. Flexible enough to flip hips and sprint, but not exceptionally fluid. Willing and aggressive offering run support from secondary. 

Instincts: Plays fast, rarely hesitating unless unnecessary. Tracks ball well in air. Reads quarterback’s eyes and guard keys to stay step ahead of peers. Willing, aggressive tackler in run support. 

Polish: Fluid back peddler. Breaks toward ball with lightning speed upon diagnosing play. Understands leverage in one-on-one coverage, though overall technique needs refining. Tracks ball well in air, but suspect hands at best. 

Bottom Line: Louisville plans to play Oliver as its deep center fielder, the perfect role for a player with his burst and instincts. Could develop into more multi-faceted defender with additional weight, but profiles as multi-year starter in Cardinals’ secondary regardless.

