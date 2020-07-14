SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Bubba Chandler Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Bubba Chandler 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds
Position: Quarterback 
School: Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee
Committed to: Clemson 
Projected Position: Quarterback  

Frame: Ideal Power 5 Build. Lanky, with room to put on weight. 

Athleticism: Smooth on his feet, Shows some quickness and ability to avoid the rush in the pocket. Great at making throws on the run and from uncomfortable positions, founded by baseball background. Was previously a Georgia baseball commitment. 

Instincts: Has a good feel for the rush, this combined with his quick release and big arm causes all kinds of issues for defenses. Patient and extremely efficient with his progressions completing over 75% of his pass attempts. 

Polish: Excellent throwing motion very advanced for his age, shows he spends a lot of time off the field sharpening his skills. Throws with a lot of power, rhythm and poise. 

Bottom Line: Chandler is a pro-style quarterback who moves well in the pocket. His strong arm and efficiency shows he has the skills to come into a big program and perform well right off the bat if needed.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American