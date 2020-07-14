SI All-American Candidate Bubba Chandler Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Bubba Chandler

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 195 pounds

Position: Quarterback

School: Bogart (Ga.) North Oconee

Committed to: Clemson

Projected Position: Quarterback

Frame: Ideal Power 5 Build. Lanky, with room to put on weight.

Athleticism: Smooth on his feet, Shows some quickness and ability to avoid the rush in the pocket. Great at making throws on the run and from uncomfortable positions, founded by baseball background. Was previously a Georgia baseball commitment.

Instincts: Has a good feel for the rush, this combined with his quick release and big arm causes all kinds of issues for defenses. Patient and extremely efficient with his progressions completing over 75% of his pass attempts.

Polish: Excellent throwing motion very advanced for his age, shows he spends a lot of time off the field sharpening his skills. Throws with a lot of power, rhythm and poise.

Bottom Line: Chandler is a pro-style quarterback who moves well in the pocket. His strong arm and efficiency shows he has the skills to come into a big program and perform well right off the bat if needed.