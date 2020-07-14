SI All-American Candidate Darrell Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Darrell Jackson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5.5, 241 pounds

Position: Defensive End

School: Gadsden County High School

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Unusually long with a thin and wiry frame. Has room to add weight and will need to do so on the next level.

Athleticism: Shows a quick first step at times from the three-technique though has plays where he is late off the ball. Has length and play strength, but needs to learn how to play with lower pad level. Hips seem to be loose.

Instincts: At the point in his playing career where he’s just see ball, find ball. If the pad level is fixed, he could be of much more use on the next level. He redirects down the line of scrimmage well, but is inconsistent with his first step.

Polish: There’s certainly a lot to clean up in terms of technique. He’s playing with all athleticism and attributes at this point. He’s built like a wiry defensive end, but has been asked to play the 3-technique, which could hinder his immediate impact at the defensive end position that he will need to play based off his frame.

Bottom Line: This is a “trust the measurables” type of football player. There’s plenty to clean up with Jackson, but that’s only good news for Tennessee fans. He will only get better upon arrival in college, and it’s not too shabby at this point. Pad level and weight gain is where the improvements start no matter where he lines up.