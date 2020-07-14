SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Darrell Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Darrell Jackson 
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5.5, 241 pounds 
Position: Defensive End
School: Gadsden County High School
Committed to: Tennessee 
Projected Position: Defensive Tackle

Frame: Unusually long with a thin and wiry frame. Has room to add weight and will need to do so on the next level. 

Athleticism: Shows a quick first step at times from the three-technique though has plays where he is late off the ball. Has length and play strength, but needs to learn how to play with lower pad level. Hips seem to be loose. 

Instincts: At the point in his playing career where he’s just see ball, find ball. If the pad level is fixed, he could be of much more use on the next level. He redirects down the line of scrimmage well, but is inconsistent with his first step. 

Polish: There’s certainly a lot to clean up in terms of technique. He’s playing with all athleticism and attributes at this point. He’s built like a wiry defensive end, but has been asked to play the 3-technique, which could hinder his immediate impact at the defensive end position that he will need to play based off his frame. 

Bottom Line: This is a “trust the measurables” type of football player. There’s plenty to clean up with Jackson, but that’s only good news for Tennessee fans. He will only get better upon arrival in college, and it’s not too shabby at this point. Pad level and weight gain is where the improvements start no matter where he lines up.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American