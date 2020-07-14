SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Dominic Lovett Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Dominic Lovett
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 5-foot-10, 175 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Belleville (III.) East St. Louis
Schools of Interest: Georgia, Auburn, Alabama, Illinois, Penn State, Oregon and Missouri, among others.
Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Small with carved arms and shoulders displaying good definition. Average lower-half. Has room to grow and add bulk and mass.

Athleticism: A tad more quick than fast. Good balance. Adjusts to throws downfield while on the move to perform over-shoulder catches. Deceptive functional strength, evidenced by decent contact balance as a runner. Good stop and start ability. Elusive and creative with the ball in his hands.

Instincts: Uses a basic speed release versus off coverage. Flashes a flat lateral hesitation release when facing press. Performs a good bam step at his breakpoint on posts. Speed-cut type. Reliable to concentrate and track through catch points. Good vision and natural awareness with ball to acquire yards after the catch.

Polish: Plays often from the slot, though has lined up as perimeter receiver both on the boundary and to the field. Also has seen time as No. 3 in bunch formations and used on jet sweeps. Mainly asked to run go routes, though has run posts and stops, along with seams from the slot. Must increase release toolbox. Raw route-runner who needs to improve ability to bring his head and shoulders outside his framework at breakpoints.

Bottom Line: Lovett isn’t a physically-imposing receiver, yet he is effective. He can use good quickness and speed cuts to execute routes, and is elusive with the ball in his hands. Lovett projects best as a quick-game slot receiver in college who can also execute jet sweeps and help as a punt returner.

