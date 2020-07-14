SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Erik Olsen Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Erik Olsen 
Projected Position: Tight End
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-5, 230 pounds
School: Littleton (Colo.) Heritage
Committed to: Colorado

Frame: Tall with good weight distribution relative to size, position. Broad shoulders with good arm length, room to add mass to lower half.

 Athleticism: Average speed relative to the position but plays with quickness and plus body control. Soft hands and long stride create separation down the field and after the catch. 

Instincts: Great after the catch with deceptive long speed and creative elusiveness with lateral ability and power. A finisher who can play behind his pads against smaller defensive backs or make the subtle move to make an over-pursuer miss. 

Polish: Lines up all over the field, with H-back and split out experience to go along with attached alignment. Comfortable in all three roles with production at each both as a blocker and pass catcher. Aggression lends to run blocking ability but his length and body control make for a mismatch in the passing game. More defined route construction and/or zone flashing success could round out the game. 

Bottom Line: Olsen is an old school tight end playing modern, pass-first high school football. He has an ideal frame and great hands but plays with a grit and physicality more reminiscent of a fullback. His mentality ensures a projection as a balanced tight end although he can hold his own while split out on occasion, tools to see the field and produce early on in the Pac 12.

