Exclusive: Walter Nolen, Family Reflect on Recruiting Process

Moments ago, Walter Nolen announced his commitment to Texas A&M, and prior to the decision SI All-American spent time with Nolen and his family to reflect upon the lengthy recruitment and his decision in the video above. Below is Nolen's reasoning behind choosing Texas A&M.

"I chose Texas A&M because Coach Fisher has been building a lot of good teams around there," Nolen said. "Seeing how that defense has progressed over the years, it's like 'wow, I can actually be a part of something like that and be a part of a team with the number one defense in the SEC. A team with one of the highest sack totals coming from the defensive line in the SEC.' I feel like that is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity."

A visit to Texas A&M at the end of July helped the Aggies surge to the top of Nolen's recruitment. So what was it about that trip that got the job done?



"It was just a great trip from start to finish, from the time I stepped off the plane everything was amazing," Nolen said. "Talking to the coaches in person, it stood out to me more than anything else."

So what can the Aggies expect to get from the nation's No.2 overall prospect?

"They are getting a hard worker, a well-rounded person," Nolen said. "They are getting someone that, day one when they step on campus, they will be ready to compete and get a championship."

Nolen's name has been associated with elite status since he was an underclassman, but he has rarely been asked to discuss what separates him as a player.



"I feel like what sets me apart is how hard I go," he said. "Most people don't go hard like I do. If it came down to it, I'd play on one toe if I had to. I feel like that sets me apart."

Nolen and his family may still take a visit or two considering that they have trips remaining, but he is firm in his commitment to the Aggies and is looking to enjoy the remainder of a recruitment that he is excited to see come to an end.



"I'm very excited," he said about reaching a conclusion. "There's only good things coming from here. Stay tuned until college."