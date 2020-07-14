SI All-American Candidate Jason Onye Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Jason Onye

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-5, 245 pounds

School: Warwick (R.I.) Bishop Hendricken

Position: Defensive End

Committed to: Notre Dame

Projected Position: Defensive End

Frame: Big and tall. Broad shoulders and wide chest, though upper-body not especially developed. Thick, solid thighs and trunk. Ample room for additional mass and muscle.

Athleticism: Average speed and acceleration. Moves well in phone booth, but feet aren’t especially quick. Tight hips and ankles limit overall mobility. Functional play strength. Arrives with power as tackler.

Instincts: Good get-off at the the snap. Not afraid of contact, but best described as finesse player. Shows plenty of power when engaged. Shows effectiveness using arm length to lock out blockers. Quick to shed blockers upon diagnosing play.

Polish: Starts in low stance, but tendency to play upright. Offers little-to-no variety as pass-rusher; relies on strength and quickness. Ability to set edge unknown, but has tools to be effective.

Bottom Line: Onye has prototype length and width for a classic defensive-end prospect. Lack of speed and quick-twitch explosiveness limit his ceiling, but he still projects as productive, versatile, multi-year contributor across Notre Dame’s defensive front.