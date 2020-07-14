SI All-American Candidate Josh Thompson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Josh Thompson

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds

Position: Offensive Guard

School: Fenton (Mich.)

Committed to: Northwestern

Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Long, athletic offensive lineman who carries his weight well in the upper and lower half. Some room to add mass as needed.

Athleticism: Moves well in an offense that loves to pull linemen from multiple positions. Prides self in physicality, athleticism allows him to get on smaller defenders and impose will.

Instincts: Moves well into the second level of defenses, creates running lanes and sets well in pass protection based on the opposing defender’s skill-set. Approach backs solid football IQ and understanding of leverage based on responsibility.

Polish: Athletic offensive lineman with upside that has room to grow in-game. Uses upper body and hands well. Requires some polish in pass-protection and can improve footwork over time alike most prep line prospects.

Bottom Line: Thompson is a high-upside offensive lineman who moves well for his size. He can pull effectively from any position, and he takes pride in his physicality, part of the reason we think he slides inside in the Big Ten. He carries his weight well, and he will improve his pass protection technique over time.