SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Josh Thompson Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Josh Thompson 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-4, 290 pounds
Position: Offensive Guard 
School: Fenton (Mich.)
Committed to: Northwestern 
Projected Position: Offensive Guard

Frame: Long, athletic offensive lineman who carries his weight well in the upper and lower half. Some room to add mass as needed. 

Athleticism: Moves well in an offense that loves to pull linemen from multiple positions. Prides self in physicality, athleticism allows him to get on smaller defenders and impose will. 

Instincts: Moves well into the second level of defenses, creates running lanes and sets well in pass protection based on the opposing defender’s skill-set. Approach backs solid football IQ and understanding of leverage based on responsibility. 

Polish: Athletic offensive lineman with upside that has room to grow in-game. Uses upper body and hands well. Requires some polish in pass-protection and can improve footwork over time alike most prep line prospects. 

Bottom Line: Thompson is a high-upside offensive lineman who moves well for his size. He can pull effectively from any position, and he takes pride in his physicality, part of the reason we think he slides inside in the Big Ten. He carries his weight well, and he will improve his pass protection technique over time.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Isaiah Brevard Highlights and Evaluation

Isaiah Brevard is a wide receiver prospect from Southaven High School in Southaven, Miss. Brevard is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jordan Mosley Highlights and Evaluation

Jordan Mosley is a wide receiver prospect from McGill-Toolen Catholic High School in Mobile, Ala. Mosley is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Moliki Matavao Highlights and Evaluation

Moliki Matavao is a tight end prospect from Liberty High School in Henderson, Nev. Matavao is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chris Murray Highlights and Evaluation

Chris Murray is a defensive end prospect from Hirschi High School in Wichita Falls, Texas. Murray is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrance Ferguson Highlights and Evaluation

Terrance Ferguson is a tight end prospect from Heritage High School in Littleton, Colo. Ferguson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Roc Taylor is a wide receiver prospect from Oxford High School in Oxford, Ala. Taylor is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Chase Jackson Highlights and Evaluation

Chase Jackson is a wide receiver prospect from Choctaw High School in Choctaw, Okla. Jackson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Terrence Lewis Highlights and Evaluation

Terrence Lewis is a linebacker prospect from Chaminade-Madonna College Preparatory School in Hollywood, Fla. Lewis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Gus Zilinkas Highlights and Evaluation

Gus Zilinkas is a defensive line prospect from Cherry Creek High School in Englewood, Colo. Zilinkas is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jaylin Davies Highlights and Evaluation

Jaylin Davies is a cornerback prospect from Mater Dei High School in Santa Ana, Calif. Davies is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American