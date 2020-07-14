SI All-American Candidate Junior Colson Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Junior Colson

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 210 pounds

Position: Outside Linebacker

School: Brentwood (Tenn.) Ravenwood

Committed to: Georgia

Projected Position: Outside Linebacker

Frame: Stacked outside linebacker. Even front defense outside linebacker. Doesn’t have the length to rush the passer on the edge.

Athleticism: Bow legged athlete in all the right ways. Closes space quickly as a long strider. Quick twitch isn’t exactly there but his play speed is there. He has a raw skillset paired with upside athletically. Has ball skills as well.

Instincts: It’s hard to tell because he seems like such a see ball, find ball type of football player. Play recognition doesn’t seem to be that good, though the angles in pursuit lead you to believe he is a smart ball player.

Polish: He’s extremely raw physically. Has the frame to play in the box along with the play strength, but lacks the play recognition of elite linebackers. Plays well in space and is asked to rush the passer, but doesn’t do so with a plan.

Bottom Line: This is the definition of an ascending player. Colson is only going to get better in college. He’s gotten considerably bigger between his sophomore and junior seasons and that’s a testament to his work ethic and work ethic alone.