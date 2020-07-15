SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Kaemen Marley Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: ATH Kaemen Marley

Projected Position: Running Back

Status: SI All-American Candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-2, 205 pounds

School: Ramseur (N.C.) Eastern Randolph                                                

Committed to: Tennessee

Frame: Tall and relatively long with broad shoulders. Lean muscle throughout the frame with room to add mass to the upper half. 

Athleticism: Long strider with lower-body power and elite leaping ability. Runs with upright style. Quick enough to make the first defender miss with a stutter move while powerful enough to run through or over the next tackler. Extremely natural ball skills and field awareness. 

Instincts: Just a football player. Lines up at running back, wide receiver and defensive back with considerable success from a production or flash standpoint. Oftentimes the best athlete on the field and proves it with the ball in the air on offense or defense with effortless range and ball tracking. Attacking defender with hammering physicality on defense. 

Polish: Impact player in all three phases with a controlled, decisive approach regardless of assignment. Natural play-making ability and hands out of the backfield with vision and great power after the ball is in his hands. Subtle, yet effective quickness as a route runner and as cut-back runner from depth. 

Bottom Line: Marley is a do-it-all athlete at the prep level with flash plays in at least three positions. He appears most effective with the ball in his hands as a running back or H-back, with strong vision, physicality and instincts on offense. He has the size and athletic base to develop into an offensive hybrid coordinators manufacture touches for in the running and passing game. Even before he hones in on any one particular role at the SEC level, he’ll be hard to keep off the field in college.

