SI All-American Candidate Kaidon Salter Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kaidon Salter 
Status: SI All-American candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 185 pounds 
Position: Quarterback
School: Cedar Hill (Texas) Cedar Hill
Committed to: Tennessee 
Projected Position: Quarterback 

Frame: Short, muscular and fit build with room to put on weight. 

Athleticism: More quick than fast. His quickness and agility in and out of the pocket give him the ability to extend the play when things break down. Throws the ball well on the run, and in the scramble drill. He also runs track, competing well in the 300 meter hurdles. 

Instincts: Has an arsenal of moves to avoid the rush, great at feeling pressure out in the pocket and buying time. Not afraid to drive the ball downfield with a big arm to back it up. Has a good burst on the ground, and the ability to challenge second level defenders with his speed. 

Polish: A big arm with good touch, makes throws sideline to sideline. Great anticipation on his throws, hitting receivers on time. Could stand to improve his throwing motion, as it lacks some fluidity. 

Bottom Line: Salter has the quickness, big arm and all the raw tools to develop in a suitable Power 5 quarterback. With some more work on his motion off the field, and some added weight he’ll have a chance to compete for a job early in his college career.

