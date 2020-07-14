SI All-American Candidate Kendall Long Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Kendall Long Status: SI All-American candidate Vitals: 6-foot-3, 215 pounds Position: Wide Receiver School: Lexington (S.C.) River Bluff Committed to: Syracuse Projected Position: Wide Receiver

Frame: Sturdy, well put together wide receiver with desirable frame to be a massive target.

Athleticism: Surprisingly athletic receiver with nice top-end speed. Shows an ability to track the football down the field and to use his hands to catch it. He could explode more in his leaps to become an even more efficient pass catcher.

Instincts: Uses his impressive frame to win jump ball situations and protect the ball through contact. He often gets open from the snap and displays awareness when anticipating the ball.

Polish: His overall route tree and ability to stem routes to create variation are cause for some concern, but his frame, top-end speed, and ability to track the ball are indicators of a high ceiling if he can piece it all together.

Bottom Line: You are not going to see many receivers with a more complete frame coming out of their Junior season of high school than Long. He uses his frame well and tracks the ball effectively down the field. He uses his hands and displays nice top-end speed, but can improve his short-area quickness. He is tough for one person to bring down, and he shows off solid hands. He has a high ceiling once he puts it all together. Should be a multi-year player at the Power 5 level.