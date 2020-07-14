SI All-American
SI All-American Candidate Malcolm Folk Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Malcolm Folk                                                                                                        Status: SI All-American candidate                                                                                      Vitals: 6-foot-1, 195 pounds                                                                                      Position: Safety/Wide Receiver                                                                                            School: Newtown Square (Pa.) Episcopal Academy                                                     Committed to: Syracuse                                                                                             Projected Position: Safety

Frame: Compact frame with developed muscle mass, and has room to grow to 200 pounds with ease in a college program. 

Athleticism: Naturally smooth athlete, long-strider with adequate frame. He has solid ball skills and displays quality top-end speed. He reports a 4.5 forty yard dash that is unverified. He is effective in coverage and has the frame to be a hybrid linebacker in the box. 

Instincts: Reacts well in coverage and plays through the ball. He displays nice ball skills, and is not afraid to come up in run support, but does lack in play recognition at times. 

Polish: Effective in coverage for his size, and should add more leaping ability over his career to improve his ball skills even more. His somewhat completed frame is desirable because he can fill various roles, but projects as a box-safety with the ability to cover multiple positions and rush passer. Ability to read and react will have to improve if he is going to play in the box. 

Bottom Line: Folk is an intriguing safety prospect because of his frame, speed, and ball skills. He is efficient in coverage but lacks in run support at times. His versatility to flex to multiple positions in coverage is desirable, and he will certainly see playing time on specials at the Power 5 level because of his speed. He could develop into a Power 5 starter later in his career.

