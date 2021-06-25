No. 2 Football Prospect J.T. Tuimoloau Down to Four, Decision Looming

The last big fish of the 2021 college football recruiting cycle is preparing for a decision.

J.T. Tuimoloau will soon make his long anticipated verbal commitment, perhaps sooner than one may think considering Friday's news via Brandon Huffman. After connecting with the No. 2 prospect in the SI99 rankings, Tuimoloau told the 247Sports National Recruiting Editor that he was cancelling his fifth and final official visit -- set for Alabama this weekend.

It would clip the Crimson Tide from under consideration, too.

That means the Sammamish (Wash.) Eastside Catholic defensive lineman, ranked as the nation's No. 1 edge on Sports Illustrated, will soon be selecting between four programs, each having hosted him for official visits this month.

In order of visits, the elite prospect will be committing to either Washington, USC, Ohio State of Oregon ahead of fall camp at one of the programs later this summer.

"I think I have a pretty good idea of what each of the four schools I’ve visited offer and now I’m going to discuss things as a family and come to a decision," Tuimoloau told Huffman.

Speculation surrounding the elite two-sport, two-way talent has been fluid since he was an underclassman in the Pacific Northwest, but more recently it has centered on Ohio State with a potential edge. However, it would be ignorant to rule out any program on the list given the honesty Tuimoloau has displayed throughout the recruiting process, including this weekend in removing Alabama from consideration.

SI All-American Evaluation

Tuimoloau is not only the top Edge prospect on our board, he was in the mix for top overall prospect in this class. The Washington native is a player we’ve been aware of since before high school, and even then there was talk he was already the best of the 2021 class. Tuimoloau can work as a “Buck” on the edges, as his size, strength and athleticism allow him to be effective both standing up and with his hand down. He can convert speed to power with ease as a pass-rusher, as well as set an edge, anchor and shed blocks in the run game. Although his size does warrant an interior projection to defensive tackle, and that is something we definitely can foresee in his college career, SIAA slates Tuimoloau as an Edge prospect since he’s shown versatility to play as an on-ball Sam, Buck or Jack, 5-technique end in a 3-man front and as a 7/9-technique rush-end in a 4-man front.

