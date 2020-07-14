SI All-American Candidate Roc Taylor Highlights and Evaluation

Prospect: Roc Taylor

Status: SI All-American candidate

Vitals: 6-foot-4, 210 pounds

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Oxford (Ala.)

Committed to: Tennessee

Projected Position: Tight End/Half Back

Frame: “First-off-the-bus” type. Physically imposing, with broad shoulders, long, chiseled arms and thick, defined lower half. Room for ample additional mass.

Athleticism: Excellent overall body control. Strong. Adequate long speed at best, but better burst. Notably fluid getting in and out of cuts, especially given size. Outstanding leaper; contorts body in midair with ease. Natural hands. Exceptional balance through contact.

Instincts: “My ball” attitude as receiver. Tracks throws well downfield, routinely high-pointing jump ball. Dangerous ball-carrier, capable of juking defenders and running through arm tackles. Relishes physicality.

Polish: High level route-runner and pass-catcher right now. Varies release at LOS. Little experience blocking but flashes effectiveness. Must add weight, strength before sliding inside to tight end.

Bottom Line: Taylor could make an impact in the red zone for Tennessee right now, terrorizing overmatched defensive backs on jump balls. But a big natural frame and lacking speed means his highest ceiling comes at tight end/H-back, where he’ll prove a matchup nightmare for linebackers and defensive backs alike several years down the line.