SI All-American Candidate Shafeek Smith Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: CB Shafeek Smith
Projected Position: Cornerback
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 220 pounds
School: Philadelphia (Pa.) Imhotep Institue Charter
Schools Considering: Baylor, Maryland, Penn State, Rutgers, Temple, West Virginia, among other 

Frame: Small, lean frame with room to add 20 or more pounds once in a college strength and conditioning program. 

Athleticism: A natural athlete who excels on the edge as a cornerback at the high school level. He displays nice ball skills down the field, and he uses his hands well at the line of scrimmage to jam bigger receivers. 

Instincts: His instincts are the best part of his game, as he mirrors receivers effectively and is able to flip his hips and run down the field or break through the ball to disrupt passes. 

Polish: Smith is a cornerback with high upsides because of his natural athletic ability to run and cover in space, but he has to improve his frame to be more consistent at the college level, especially in run support. 

Bottom Line: Shafeek Smith is a naturally athletic defensive back, who mirrors well in coverage and is fluid in his hips and lateral quickness. He needs to improve his overall frame to make an impact at the college level. He projects as a group of 5 starter or Power 5 contributors.

