SI All-American Candidate Bryce Steele Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Bryce Steele 
Status: SI All-American Candidate 
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 207 pounds 
Position: Athlete
School: Alexandria (Va.) Episcopal 
Committed to: South Carolina 
Projected Position: Safety 

Frame: Adequate height with broad shoulders and developed muscle in upper and lower half. Room to add overall mass.

Athleticism: Runs well and under control. Faster than quick but gets to top speed in a hurry with speed to power conversion upon contact. Reported 4.55-second 40-yard dash time isn’t far off on sophomore tape. Varsity basketball player who looks to have rebounded from injury that cost him the 2019 football season.

Instincts: Comfortable in space or in the box with great movement skill, lean and leverage. Attacking style pairs well with size and leverage at the point of contact. Timely blitzer with pass rushing upside against a bigger tackle. Great redirection ability and play diagnostics versus the run and pass.

Polish: Jack of all trades defender with samples of leverage discipline in coverage and outside-in attacking style versys the run. Efficient zone defender with ability to break on the ball and make a play at the catch point with speed and physicality. Lacks technique with inside linebacker alignment and execution versus the run.

Bottom Line: Steele is a hybrid defender with some safety and linebacker traits that will keep him on the field for all three downs. He has the frame to fully commit to playing linebacker in college with nickel traits as an additional pass rusher, zone cover man or quarterback spy. Fast enough to dabble in secondary with good quickness and straight line speed. Assuming he returns to full health, this is an SEC defender offenses will have to mark pre-snap. Multi-year starter potential with all conference upside. 

