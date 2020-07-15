SI All-American Football Candidates in North Carolina

Fifty-five high school football players from the state of North Carolina are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI announced today.

With 55 student-athletes on the list of SIAA candidates, North Carolina ranks No. 5 in the nation. Florida (142) and Texas (129) top the state rankings, followed by Georgia (84) and California (79). After North Carolina, the top 10 rounds out with Alabama (44), Ohio (37), Virginia (31), Michigan (30) and Maryland (28).

“North Carolina checking in as a top-five talent-producing state this cycle is significant and has area programs benefiting, but none more so than the University of North Carolina. Mack Brown’s staff has secured the state’s top prospects, headlined by quarterback Drake Maye and defensive end Keeshawn Silver,” said SI director of recruiting John Garcia Jr.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering Power 5 schools in the state of North Carolina, head to:

The North Carolina high school seniors who are SIAA candidates are:

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said Garcia.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the 1,000 All-America candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.