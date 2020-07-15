SI All-American Football Candidates in West Virginia

Three high school football players from the state of West Virginia are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI.com announced today.

In all, 1,000 players from across the nation have been selected to the watch list. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

The West Virginia honorees are:

Isaiah Johnson - 6-1 / 180 / CB from Bluefield, W.Va.

Wyatt Milum - 6-7 / 265 / OT from Huntington, W.Va. (Spring Valley)

Zeiqui Lawton - 6-2 / 245 / DE from South Charleston, W.Va.

Milum is verbally committed to the home-state Mountaineers, while Johnson and Lawton hold offers from West Virginia and a host of other Power 5 schools.



For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the University of West Virginia as their college choice, head to:

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.