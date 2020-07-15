SI All-American Football Candidates in Wisconsin

Seven high school football players from the state of Wisconsin are on the watch list for the Sports Illustrated All-American team for 2020, SI.com announced today.

The Wisconsin honorees are:

Crawford, Benzschawel, Adebogun, Wohler and Acker are verbally committed to the home-state Badgers. Gillete is verbally committed to Arizona State and Mbow holds numerous scholarship offers.

For a breakdown of which of the 1,000 SIAA nominees across the nation have verbally committed to or are considering the University of Wisconsin as their college choice, head to:

Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Sports Illustrated will narrow the candidates to 250 in October, 99 in November and then announce a first-team of 25, second-team of 25 and an honorable mention group in December. The first-team selections will be invited to the SI Sportsperson of the Year banquet.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial preseason top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.