SI.com
SI All-American
HomeFootballBasketball
Search

SI99 Prospect Xavian Sorey on Decision Timeline, Potential Package Deal

John Garcia, Jr.

BRADENTON, Fla. -- As Xavian Sorey works back from a foot injury ahead of his senior season debut, even more questions loom on his recruitment. 

The Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy standout currently holds a top five of "Florida, Georgia, 'Bama, LSU and Auburn," but breaking that group down further just got a bit tougher with the NCAA extending the recruiting dead period through the remainder of 2020. 

It means no traditional campus or game visits or in-person coaching contact of any kind. 

"We just found out like two days ago...dang!" he said. "Can't go to games and stuff, that's really what I've been waiting on, just to get a feel for it." 

Sorey says he plans on seeing some campuses on his own "to vibe with the players" as has been done at Oklahoma, Georgia and LSU in the last month or so. None of those impending trips have a confirmed date just yet.

"Just to refresh everything, it's been a long time since we've been on visits," he said. 

LSU is the only campus experience the SI99 member, ranked as the nation's No. 2 linebacker prospect, has yet to take in on a thorough, tour-included scale within his top five. He says otherwise the campus experiences are each similar between the contenders, all in the SEC because of the NFL pipeline each program has succeeded with at the linebacker position. 

Also set to graduate in December and enroll at his college choice in January, the final evaluations between contenders will be limited to virtual contact and experiences. 

Another factor in the decision is fellow SI99 Floridian Terrion Arnold, the versatile defensive back looking at similar programs. 

It turns out that's no accident.  

"We've known each other from a little minute," Sorey said. "He's from Tallahassee and I'm from Campbellton, Florida, that's like 40 minutes away. We're real close. We FaceTime all the time, we go on visits together, stuff like that. 

"So we plan on going to the same school together."

Sorey, now up to 6-foot-3, 220 pounds, could make a public decision at the All-American Bowl in January. He expects to return to game action "next week or the week after that."

IMG is 2-0 after defeating Orlando (Fla.) Edgewater 48-7 Thursday evening. 

More SI All-American Coverage

SIAA's Inaugural Freak of the Week

Inaugural SI All-American SI99 Released

Prospects Knocking on the Door of the SI99

College Programs Dominating the SI99

SIAA's 2021 Rankings by Position

--

Follow SI All-American's college football and basketball recruiting coverage here on SIAllAmerican.com as well as on social media, @SIAllAmerican on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SIAA Freak of the Week: LSU RB Commitment Corey Kiner

SI All-American kicks off its latest feature, Freak of the Week, highlighting the top high school football prospect performances nationally.

SI All-American

by

Edwin Weathersby II

The M.J. Rice Blog: Life at Oak Hill, Recruiting and More

Rice is one of the top shooting guards in the country.

M.J. Rice

2022 Prospect to Know: DB/RB Idris Williams

SI All-American has hit the road as high school football gets going and several underclassmen prospects have impressed, including Idris Williams.

John Garcia, Jr.

Hardwood Pandemic Stockrisers Volume I

Jason Jordan

The Jabari Smith Jr. Blog: Exploring All Options, Economics, Gunna and More

Smith will consider pro options in addition to colleges.

Jabari Smith Jr.

Five Group of 5 Recruiting Classes of Note

SI All-American checks in on some of the best G5 football recruiting classes in the 2021 cycle.

Edwin Weathersby II

SI All-American Candidate Jabril McNeill Highlights and Evaluation

Jabril McNeill is a linebacker prospect from Sanderson High School in Raleigh, N.C. McNeill is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

Top Florida Prospect Michael Trigg on Taking a Knee During National Anthem: 'I'm Gonna Take a Stand with Them'

Florida high school football players kneel during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

John Garcia, Jr.

Pandemic Summer was ‘Most Productive' Five Months of Patrick Baldwin’s Career

Baldwin said he's back to focusing on his recruitment after a dominant summer on the court.

Jason Jordan

Caleb Williams Blog: Oklahoma's Win, NFL Opening Weekend

SI All-American's No. 1 overall recruit, Caleb Williams, looks back at a busy football weekend with thoughts on his favorite NFL player and of course how his future program -- Oklahoma -- opened the season.

Caleb Williams