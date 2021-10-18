Top 10 QB Justyn Martin Sets Commitment Date, Down to UCLA, Ole Miss, Michigan

Justyn Martin does not want to wait much longer.

The Inglewood (Calif.) High School quarterback prospect, ranked as the No. 10 passer in the class of 2022 by SI All-American, will end his recruitment on October 28. The decision will be carried by CBS Sports HQ.

In between now and the decision date, one final recruiting visit will go down, as the in-state star will see UCLA for his final official visit of the process. The other two programs in contention include Ole Miss, which hosted him for an official visit in September, and Michigan.

"It feels like the perfect time," Martin said. "After I take my official visit this week I will know for sure."

Martin had long targeted the end of October as the end point in the process given how busy his process has been since he backed off of a commitment to Cal-Berkeley in September. It was on the heels of the trip to Oxford, as a bevy of programs increased contact with the 6'4", 210-pound prospect.

USC, Arizona State and several others were in contact and under consideration for a visit, but trips outside of UCLA and Ole Miss did not materialize. With Michigan, who remains in the mix, a trip to Ann Arbor could not take shape because of logistical barriers given the IHS schedule.

Michigan and Ole Miss, in addition to UCLA, have been in steady communication with the senior prospect. Martin has long said he is looking for development at the next level.

Martin has led Inglewood to a 7-0 record to this point in the 2021 high school football season. The day after he makes his commitment, the Sentinels will wrap up the regular season ahead of playoff play.

Justyn Martin will commit October 28 @fullimage360

SI All-American Evaluation

Martin is one of the more intriguing prospects in the country, and this ranking is more about outstanding raw talent and potential than it is about proven production to date. Martin is a one year starter, and that one year was incredibly short due to COVID-19. What Martin has, however, is tremendous raw tools that could allow him to far outplay this ranking.

If you’re someone who values prototypical quarterback size then you’ll love Martin. He’s listed at 6'4" and 201 pounds and he’s still on the thin side. He’ll continue to fill out and pack on even more mass to his frame. As he matures and gets stronger you’ll also see his arm get even stronger, which is something considering how well he already throws the football.

The ball explodes out of Martin’s hand and he can make every throw on the field. He easily attacks the more difficult parts of the field and he is a confident passer. Martin has long arms, which creates a longer throwing zone for him, and at times that creates inconsistency with his release point. With more coaching and refinement he’ll get more compact with his motion, which should help his accuracy. Martin also has to improve his decision making and timing, but the tools are special.