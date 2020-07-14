SI All-American
Top Stories
Football
Basketball

SI All-American Candidate Walker Merrill Highlights and Evaluation

SI All-American

Prospect: Walker Merrill
Status: SI All-American Candidate
Vitals: 6-foot-1, 180 pounds
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Brentwood (Tenn.)
Committed to: Tennessee
Projected Position: Z or Slot Receiver

Frame: Somewhat high-cut with decent length in arms. Chest and shoulders have room to grow. Narrow waist and athletic lower half. 

Athleticism: Faster than quick athlete with better long speed than initial twitch. Plays with very good balance and body flexibility. Flashes strong hands, though prefers to nestle catch at this point. Solid foot fire and can toe drag along sideline. Attempts to create in RAC-phase and capable of making first defender miss. 

Instincts: Uses a 2-step release versus press coverage and skip release versus squat alignments. Fair stemming versus squat defenders to force hips to open and declare. Basic release versus loose/off coverage. Has a good pressure step in his comeback route. Willing to block in seams, as he can come to balance, adjust and latch. 

Polish: Lines up as No. 1 and No. 2 in trips, No. 2 in 2x2 sets, and also as a running back in split-shotgun formation. Route tree is mostly post, corner, slant, go and factors into screen game. Lacks twitchy release quickness off the line and can play with only a single gear. Limited separation quickness consistency. Must also expand his strike zone. 

Bottom Line: Merrill is a flexible athlete who has above-average long speed when he can get his lower base going. He’s creative with the ball and will make a defender or two miss. Merrill must continue expanding both his strike zone and route tree, though he could be a solid contributor as a slot or Z receiver at the next level.

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

SI All-American Candidate Tyler Needham Highlights and Evaluation

Tyler Needham is an offensive tackle prospect from William Penn Charter High School in Philadelphia, PA. Needham is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jackson Light Highlights and Evaluation

Jackson Light is an offensive center prospect from Corner Canyon High School in Draper, Utah. Light is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Damir Collins Highlights and Evaluation

Damir Collins is a running back prospect from Jefferson High School in Portland, Ore. Collins is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Khayri Banton Highlights and Evaluation

Khayri Banton is a linebacker prospect from West Side High School in Newark, N.J. Banton is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Isaac Washington Highlights and Evaluation

Isaac Washington is a defensive tackle prospect from East Surry High School in Pilot Mountain, N.C. Washington is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hudson Wolfe Highlights and Evaluation

Hudson Wolfe is a tight end prospect from Hardin County High School in Savannah, Tenn. Wolfe is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Jamier Johnson Highlights and Evaluation

Jamier Johnson is a cornerback prospect from John Muir High School in Pasadena, Calif. Johnson is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Hayden Conner Highlights and Evaluation

Hayden Conner is an offensive tackle prospect from Taylor High School in Katy, Texas. Conner is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Juan Davis Highlights and Evaluation

Juan Davis is a tight end prospect from Everman High School in Fort Worth, Texas. Davis is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American

SI All-American Candidate Morice Blackwell Highlights and Evaluation

Morice Blackwell is a linebacker prospect from James Martin High School in Arlington, Texas. Blackwell is an SI All-American candidate.

SI All-American