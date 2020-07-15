Quarterback Donaven McCulley headlines a group of six Indiana verbal commits and 14 rising high school seniors considering the Hoosiers who are candidates for the Sports Illustrated 2020 All-America team.

McCulley, 6-foot-5 and 195 pounds, is among the most tantalizing dual-threat signal-callers in the Class of 2021. The Lawrence North (Indianapolis) senior is a dynamic, long-striding runner with intriguing raw arm talent who's at his best outside the pocket. He committed to Indiana in June.

Listed below is the full breakdown of IU verbals and prime targets on the SI All-American watch list.

VERBAL COMMITS

OL Vinny Fiacable/6-4, 300/Fort Wayne, Ind.

RB David Holloman/5-10, 189/Avondale, Mich.

ATH Trenten Howland/6-2, 218/Joliet, Ill.

DE Cooper Jones/6-6, 245/Valparaiso, Ind.

QB Donaven McCulley/6-5, 195/Indianapolis, Ind.

DB Larry Smith/5-10, 170/Jacksonville, Fla.

TOP TARGETS

CB Joshua Baka/6-1, 185/Oakdale, Conn.

WR Caleb Coombs/5-10, 175/Washington, D.C.

WR Corey Palmer/6-0, 170/Bradenton, Fla.

WR Jace Williams/6-3, 185/Grand Rapids, Mich.

ATH MJ Daniels/6-3, 185/Lucedale, Miss.

ATH Chase Smith/6-3, 185/Palm Bay, Fla.

DE Thomas Davis/6-3, 224/Valdosta, Ga.

DE Robert Jackson/6-6, 245/Warminster, Pa.

S Kaleb Edwards/5-11, 195/Dacula, Ga.

S Jaden Mosley/6-1, 179/Mobile, Ala.

S Lyrik Rawls/6-1, 180/Marshall, Texas

CB John Howse IV/6-2, 185/Brentwood, Tenn.

LB Cortez McKenzie/5-11, 200/Saint Petersburg, Fla.

OL Joshua Sales/6-6, 285/South Bend, Ind.

More than 1,000 student-athletes, representing every state in the country, are SI All-American candidates. Video highlights, scouting analyses and a list of each player’s college verbal commitment and/or top college contenders can be found on their bio pages, broken down by state, at SIAllAmerican.com.

Over the coming weeks, SI will unveil its preseason top 10 for each of 14 position groups (kicking off with quarterbacks this week). SI will unveil its initial top 99 ranking, the SI99, on August 24.

The evaluation process will continue throughout the season “until the list of 1,000 contenders coalesces around just 25 young men who can say proudly they are the best of the best -- they are Sports Illustrated All-Americans,” said SI Director of Football Recruiting John Garcia, Jr.

The candidates will be narrowed to 250 in October and 99 in November, and will culminate with 25 first-team Sports Illustrated All-Americans saluted at SI’s annual Sportsperson of the Year banquet in New York in December.